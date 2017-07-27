J.P. Crawford continues July surge with grand slam

ALLENTOWN — J.P. Crawford clapped three times, flipped to his feet, and enthusiastically high-fived every member of Lehigh Valley’s dugout.

Once the unanimous choice as the Phillies’ top prospect, Crawford had deceptively slid underneath the tag for an inside-the-park grand slam on Wednesday night against Gwinnett.

As Crawford rounded third base, run-scorer Mark Leiter Jr. put his hands in the air, not expecting the IronPigs’ shortstop to beat the tag — which he didn’t, but a slight pause and strategized slide allowed Crawford to evade the glove of Gwinnett catcher David Freitas.

Something you don't see everyday, @jp_crawford with an inside-the-park grand slam on a grand slide! #PlayOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/sa0SKCxJW2 — IronPigs (@IronPigs) July 27, 2017

“I was trying to not miss a fastball,” Crawford told reporters after Wednesday’s game. “Put a good swing on it. When I was going to third base and saw Dusty’s arm waving, I’m like, ‘Here we go.’ And then I see the catcher and that I was out by a good 10 to 15 feet. I tried to deke him out. I got my foot in.”

For the 22-year old Crawford, the month of July has been a source of optimism after opening the season 11-for-76 (.145) in April — and continuing his struggles in June (15-for-75, .200.)

[Who could a new-look Phillies bullpen include?]

Crawford’s grand slam was his seventh home run and 14th extra base hit — in July alone. Entering Thursday’s game, Crawford has raised his season average to .228 with nine homers and 44 RBI’s. Over the course of April, May and June, Crawford collected just 12 extra-base hits combined.

“I just have to keep doing the same thing that I’ve been doing,” Crawford said. “Prepare the same way before the game. It starts there. I’m finally starting to see results.”

The Phillies’ first-round pick in 2013 missed 10 days in mid-June with a minor groin injury, returning June 20 and collecting eight hits in the first five games of his reinstatement from the disabled list.

But because of a poor first half to his season, Crawford has slipped from seemingly every ranking of baseball’s prospects. MLB Pipeline no longer lists Crawford as the Phillies’ most promising talent — Mickey Moniak now holds that spot, with Crawford fourth.

Earlier this month, Baseball America dropped the shortstop 80 spots to No. 92 in baseball — Crawford tweeted later that day, “All it is is motivation.”

“I was the same guy,” Crawford said of his slump. “My swagger is my swagger, it’ll never go away, I was just raised that way.”

Dusty Wathan, Crawford’s manager at Lehigh Valley, also hasn’t seen much change in his shortstop’s personality this season. It is unlikely that Crawford will earn a September promotion to the major-league level, albeit a slim possibility if he continues this month’s production. If he remains with the IronPigs, Crawford must be added to the 40-man roster this winter, signaling to a presumed debut with the Phillies next season.

“Every since he’s come back, he’s gotten good pitches to hit and shortened his swing a little bit,” Wathan said. “He’s been more aggressive when he gets ahead in the count. It doesn’t take much for him to get his confidence back, I don’t think he ever lost it. He had a couple good games when he came back and he’s ran from there.”