Watch: Doug Pederson throws first pitch at Phillies' home opener wearing Roy Halladay jersey

Doug Pederson, accompanied by the Lombardi Trophy and wearing a Roy Halladay jersey, threw out quite an impressive first pitch for the Phillies on their home opener.
Pederson showed he still has plenty of arm talent left from his days as an NFL quarterback, taking the mound at Citizens Bank Park and delivering an impressive strike to Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins.
What a moment.
Doug Pederson, wearing a Roy Halladay jersey, delivers a perfect strike before the first pitch of today's game. pic.twitter.com/gKt5ZkTacp
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 5, 2018
Predictably, the crowd received him and Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman better than they did Gabe Kapler, who received plenty of boos.
Gabe Kapler greeted by boos at the home opener pic.twitter.com/Q56sdPdepd
— Matt Breen (@matt_breen) April 5, 2018
