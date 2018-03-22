Phillies name Clearwater facility after David Montgomery

CLEARWATER, Fla. – David Montgomery, growing up in Roxborough, would throw a pillow onto his family’s linoleum porch and act like he was Richie Ashburn sliding into second base. Montgomery would rise years later to become Phillies president but then he was just a five-year-old Phillies fan whose mother often told him to treat others the way they wanted to be treated.

It was those two things – his passion for the Phillies and his respect for others – that resulted in a banner dropping Thursday morning in Clearwater to rename the team’s indoor training facility as the David P. Montgomery Baseball Performance Center. The ceremony, which was a surprise to Montgomery, was attended by every major and minor league player, coach, front office members, and team owners.

“The word is overwhelmed but the reality is that it was special that the whole organization was here because as you know that’s what I believe in,” said Montgomery, now the club’s chairman. “I believe that in whatever capacity you work for us, you determine the Phillies family. I believe that.”

The Phillies opened the $4 million facility in 2013 as the first indoor climate-controlled training center as a major-league spring training site. It is used by the team year round in Clearwater for training, rehabilitation, and daily workouts. Phillies president Andy MacPhail invited Montgomery to the Carpenter Complex Thursday morning for a “meeting” about some improvements they have planned for next season. Upon arrival, Montgomery saw the major-league players assembled near the pitching mounds.

“I saw Odubel standing over there and thought he’s at the wrong field,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery was then pushed by executive vice president David Buck into the ceremony. John Middleton, Larry Bowa, and longtime minor-league coach Roly De Armas made speeches before Montgomery addressed the crowd.

He told them how he started with the Phillies in 1971 selling season tickets after graduating from Penn. He never worked a day in his life, Montgomery said. He was 24 years old and his office cubicle was next to Ashburn, two decades after Montgomery was sliding like Whitey on his Roxborough porch. Montgomery’s Phillies career, now entering its 48th season, was set to begin.

“I’ve just been so fortunate,” Montgomery said. “I’ve just had tremendous opportunities in the game. To have grown up as a sports fan of all sports, my wife would say, but baseball I would say in particular. To have coached a little bit in high school and what not in different sports and then have your first and only job be in sports. I’ve had the opportunity to work for the team I rooted for in the city I’ve lived in and loved my entire life.”

