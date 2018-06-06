Bullpen implodes in ninth inning as Phillies lose to Cubs

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward celebrates his walk-off grand slam off Phillies reliever Adam Morgan (right) on Wednesday.

CHICAGO — Bullpen By Gabe sprang a leak.

Three outs from a stirring come-from-behind victory that would have set them up for a three-game sweep and a .500 road trip, the closer-less Phillies bullpen coughed it all up in the bottom of the ninth in the most deflating way imaginable. Relief ace Seranthony Dominguez was charged with the first runs of his major-league career when lefty Adam Morgan served up a grand slam to Jason Heyward that gave the Chicago Cubs a 7-5 victory and left Wrigley Field delirious.

Dominguez had been dominant one inning earlier, plowing through Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Willson Contreras in the middle of the Cubs order to extend his scoreless streak to 15 2/3 innings. And when Dylan Cozens drilled his first major-league homer against Cubs closer Brandon Morrow in the top of the ninth, manager Gabe Kapler decided to press his luck and stick with Dominguez to finish things off.

It didn’t work out that way.

Dominguez issued a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber, and after striking out Javier Baez, gave up a single to Albert Almora Jr. At that point, Kapler turned to Morgan, who promptly walked pinch-hitting Ian Happ to load the bases.

Still, Morgan was a ground ball away from getting out of it after getting Ben Zobrist to hit into a fielder’s choice. But Morgan fell behind Heyward before giving up the decisive slam.

Until then, the game had the makings of one of the best victories of the year. Cozens entered in the fifth inning, replacing leftfielder Nick Williams, who left with a sore left wrist. And while the timing of his first homer was impeccable, the same could be said, at last, for the entire Phillies offense, which outlasted Cubs starter Jose Quintana before going to work on the bullpen.

It has been an ugly road trip, to say the least, for the Phillies offense.

Rhys Hoskins was bloodied at Dodger Stadium last week when he fouled a ball off his face. He fractured his jaw and wound up on the disabled list, paving the way for Cozens to get called up from triple-A Lehigh Valley. And although Hoskins had been slumping since early May, the absence of a legitimate home-run threat in the top half of the order has been glaring.

Without Hoskins, the Phillies were shut out in back-to-back games in San Francisco. In a 6-1 loss Sunday, the lone run was driven in by pitcher Jake Arrieta. In a five-game stretch against the Dodgers and Giants, the Phillies scored a grand total of five runs.

Even Tuesday night, when they busted out for six runs in the series-opening win over the Cubs, the Phillies scored on a two-run homer by Williams and a three-run spurt fueled by two walks and a bunt single, a rally that Kapler labeled “Phillies-style offense.”

The Phillies had only three hits through 5 2/3 innings against Quintana. But while ace Aaron Nola overcame not having his sharpest stuff and kept the deficit manageable at 3-0, the offense forced Quintana to throw 91 pitches, prompting Cubs manager Joe Maddon to turn to his bullpen sooner than he had intended.

And sure enough, the Phillies tied the game on the first pitch thrown by Cubs reliever Steve Cishek. Aaron Altherr blasted a three-run home run that cleared the ivy in straightaway center field.

Mission accomplished?

At least until the bullpen got involved.