Phillies doomed by overturned call at the plate, lose to Cubs in road trip finale

Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp tries to lay the tag down on Albert Almora Jr. in the fifth inning of the Phillies 4-3 loss to the Cubs. The play was overturned by video review with Knapp called for catcher interference.

CHICAGO — Nobody ever believed a 10-game, 11-day odyssey from Philadelphia to Los Angeles to San Francisco to Chicago would be easy for the Phillies. But after everything that has happened to them in the past week and a half, there’s only one thing left to say.

Mercy.

It was bad enough to lose slugger Rhys Hoskins to a fractured jaw and utility man Pedro Florimon to a broken foot during the series at Dodger Stadium. It turned out, though, that scoring one run in three games against the Giants was so frustrating that veteran pitcher Jake Arrieta felt compelled to rail against everything from the offense to the shift to rookie shortstop Scott Kingery’s defense.

Surely, that had to be rock bottom. But then the Phillies came here to Wrigley Field and got walked off on a most improbable grand slam Wednesday night by Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward. And if that wasn’t a tough enough way to lose, consider what happened Thursday when the Phils fell 4-3 in a game that was ultimately decided by an overturned call on a play at the plate.

And so, the Phillies returned home with a 3-7 record on the trip. They might never be so happy to see Citizens Bank Park when they report to work Friday, although the schedule won’t get any easier with the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers coming to town for a three-game series.

The Cubs scored three runs in the fifth inning against Phillies starter Nick Pivetta. It was death by a thousand paper cuts, with Pivetta giving up an infield single, making a throwing error, walking the pitcher and giving up three consecutive singles. With the Cubs leading 3-1, Anthony Rizzo stepped to the plate and hit a fly ball that was caught by left fielder Dylan Cozens.

Albert Almora Jr. tagged at third base and Cozens uncorked a tremendous throw to the plate. Almora was called out initially by home-plate umpire Nick Mahrley, but the Cubs contended that catcher Andrew Knapp illegally blocked the plate and called for a replay challenge. After a three-minute delay, replay officials in New York determined the Cubs were correct and the call was reversed.

The Phillies rallied in the sixth inning. Jesmuel Valentin notched a pinch-hit single and Cesar Hernandez reached on an error before Scott Kingery lined a two-run double to left field. It marked Kingery’s first runs driven in since May 19, a span of 59 at-bats.

Ultimately, though, the Phillies fell short. They put the tying run on base in the ninth inning when Cozens drew a walk against Cubs closer Brandon Morrow, but pinch-hitting Jorge Alfaro was called out on strikes to end the game.

When they look back at Thursday, the Phillies will regret wasting chances early in the game. Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood issued seven walks and put 12 runners on base, but the Phillies finished 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.