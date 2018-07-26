Phillies considering a promotion for Roman Quinn

Phillies prospect Roman Quinn could be getting his first major-league call up soon.

CINCINNATI – Roman Quinn returned to triple A this week for the first time since suffering yet another injury and his next stop could be the majors as the Phillies may add him Friday to supplement their shortened bench.

“We’ve been discussing various names and Roman has come up as a possibility,” manage Gabe Kapler said.

Thursday’s series opener against the Reds will be the second straight game where the Phillies will have just three reserves – a result from carrying an extra pitcher. Ranger Suarez, who will make his major-league debut, is expected to be optioned back to triple A following the game to make room for a fourth bench player.

The only options on the 40-man roster are Quinn and Dylan Cozens, who has five homers in 13 games since being sent back to triple A earlier this month.

Quinn suffered a torn ligament in his right middle finger in May after sliding into a base. It was the second consecutive year he was injured by a base. Quinn has yet to play a full season since the Phillies drafted him in the second round in 2011. The latest injury kept him out until July 19 when he began a rehab assignment with high-A Clearwater before moving to double-A Reading and then to Lehigh Valley. He entered Thursday batting .287 in 94 at-bats with a .337 on-base percentage at triple A.

Adding Quinn could provide a needed spark to the team’s bench, which has had little punch outside of Andrew Knapp, who entered Thursday with a 1.061 OPS in his last 20 games. Quinn can play all three outfield positions and Kapler could utilize his speed as a late-game pinch runner. The Phillies bench could use a different look.

Crawford makes progress

J.P. Crawford took batting practice in Clearwater, Fla. on Thursday, making a key step in his recovery from a fractured left hand.

Crawford is five weeks out from the injury, which the Phillies expected would keep him away from the team for four to six weeks. His return, coupled with a possible promotion of Quinn and perhaps an addition at the trade deadline, would solidify the team’s bench as they vie for a division title.

Extra bases

Jerad Eickhoff felt fine after throwing 40 pitches in Clearwater as he works his way back from nerve irritation in his fingers…Pedro Florimon, who fractured a bone in his right foot in May, took ground balls and did some light jogging before the game…Nick Pivetta will start Friday night against Reds righthander Anthony DeSclafani.