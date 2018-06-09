Phillies pounded again by quick-strike Brewers, drop fourth consecutive game

Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta looks down before getting replaced in the sixth inning agains the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

When Gabe Kapler went striding to the mound with one out in the top of the sixth inning Saturday, the Phillies were leading by one run. By the time he took reliever Adam Morgan out of the game in the top of the seventh, they were trailing by seven.

And it all took only 35 pitches.

Between them, Arrieta, Luis Garcia and Morgan combined to allow eight runs in a span of nine batters against the Milwaukee Brewers. As “Anchorman” Ron Burgundy might have said, “That escalated quickly,” just like the Phillies’ slide in the National League East.

A 12-3 pounding by the Brewers represented the Phillies’ fourth consecutive loss. They have dropped seven of their last eight games and 10 of their last 13. And they have gone from leading the division by one game on May 26 to trailing the first-place Washington Nationals by four games.

After outscoring the Chicago Cubs, 14-12, despite dropping two of three games at Wrigley Field this week, the Phillies have been rocked by a 24-7 margin in two games against the Brewers. It marks the first time they have allowed more than 10 runs in consecutive games since May 31-June 2 of last season when they were outscored 20-2 in a pair of games against the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants.

Arrieta lasted only two pitches after his conference with Kapler. He hit Erik Kratz to load the bases, prompting Kapler to turn to Garcia, who had stranded 18 of 19 inherited runners to this point in the season.

Garcia seemed on the verge of another Houdini act, too. He struck out Oswaldo Arcia and threw two quick strikes to pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi. But Choi worked the count full before skying a grand slam just inside the left-field foul pole to turn a 3-2 Phillies edge into a 6-3 Brewers lead.

Morgan came on for the seventh inning and promptly yielded a single to Christian Yelich and an RBI double to Jesus Aguilar. After nearly throwing away Travis Shaw’s grounder back to the mound, Morgan allowed an RBI single to Ryan Braun and a two-run homer to Jonathan Villar.

Thirty-five pitches from the Phillies, eight runs for the Brewers, who scored 10 unanswered runs in all.

Arrieta put the Phillies at a 2-0 disadvantage by giving up a first-inning homer to Aguilar. But he got through the next four innings unscathed despite putting at least one runner on base in each inning.

The Phillies got a lift before the game when they reinstated slugger Rhys Hoskins from the disabled list. Hoskins made an immediate impact, too.

Wearing a helmet with flaps on both sides to protect his fractured jaw, Hoskins belted a three-run homer in the third inning against Brewers starter Brent Suter. It was Hoskins’ first homer since May 20 and only his second in a span of 86 plate appearances dating to May 5.