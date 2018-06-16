Phillies beat Brewers as Gabe Kapler's gamble to pinch-hit Maikel Franco, pull Zach Eflin pays off

MILWAUKEE – Zach Eflin sat in the Phillies dugout Saturday afternoon after throwing just his 73rd pitches. He had retired 14 of his previous 15 batters as he breezed through five innings.

But his afternoon would not go any further. The Phillies, then clinging to a one-run lead, had two runners on with two outs in the sixth inning of a 4-1 win over Milwaukee. They had averaged just three runs per game over their last 15 games. The Phillies needed offense. And to get it, manager Gabe Kapler had to make a tough decision.

He lifted Eflin for Maikel Franco, who was intentionally walked to load the bases. J.P. Crawford then brought in a run with a bases-loaded walk after taking all six pitches he saw. Cesar Hernandez hit an infield dribbler and beat the throw at first to drive in another run.

The Phillies lost their starting pitcher, who cruised, allowing a run in the first and appeared able to pitch another inning or two. But they gained two runs from pulling him for a pinch-hitter. It was a gamble, but Kapler’s decision paid off. He called on his bullpen to protect a three-run lead and piece together 12 outs. Tommy Hunter, Edubray Ramos, Seranthony Dominguez, and Hector Neris did the job. Kapler gambled again in the ninth by opting for Neris instead of a second inning from Dominguez. That, too, proved fruitful.

It was a needed win after Friday night’s ugly 13-2 loss. A win on Sunday – with Aaron Nola on the mound – would give the Phillies two-straight series wins for the first time since April 15.

Eflin struck out six, walked one, gave up three hits and allowed a run in five innings. His run was erased in fourth when Rhys Hoskins ledoff with a towering homer to left field. Andrew Knapp started the fifth with a home run, his first since May 28, 2017. It gave the Phillies a one-run lead and Kapler was determined to build on it.