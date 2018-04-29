Vince Velasquez gets rocked as Phillies fall to Braves

Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez is not happy in the top of the third inning as Atlanta’s Johan Camargo rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run.

Vince Velasquez’s first pitch on Sunday was hit 397 feet to right field for a home run. The third pitch by the Phillies starter was smacked for a double. The 10-1 loss to the Braves started at 1:39 p.m. and it took just a few minutes to realize Velasquez was in for a rough afternoon.

The Braves battered Velasquez for six runs in four innings. He allowed six hits and threw just 44 of his 73 pitches for strikes. It seemed like everything he threw was hit hard. Velasquez, who now has a 5.70 ERA, has allowed at least four earned runs in less than five innings in three of his six starts.

The leadoff homer — which came off a fastball — was crushed by Ozzie Albies. Johan Camargo smoked Velasquez’s change-up in the third for a three-run homer. Velasquez, visibly frustrated, bent over on the mound as as the fans booed.

The Phillies have lost six of their nine meetings with the Braves this season. Velasquez has faced them three times and has allowed 13 earned runs in 12 2/3 innings.

The offense struck out 13 times and, for the second straight game, managed just one run. Again, it was driven in by Maikel Franco, who brought home Aaron Altherr on an infield grounder. Altherr went 3-for-4 to bring his batting average to .200 for the first time since opening day.

Jake Thompson pitched three scoreless innings before giving up three runs in the eighth. Luis Garcia allowed an RBI double in the ninth to Germantown Friends product and former Phillies first-round pick Jesse Biddle, who handled the final two innings for the Braves in his Citizens Bank Park debut.

Sunday was Velasquez’s 45th start with the Phillies since being acquired in a December 2015 trade with Houston. He is averaging nearly a home run per start and has a 4.64 ERA over the last three seasons. The Phillies are committed to keeping him in the rotation as they wait for the pitcher to tap into the potential he has flashed. Their commitment has come at a cost.

Velasquez may have been able to get out of the third on a grounder that sneaked through the infield for a two-run single. The Phillies were shifting Nick Markakis to the right side, leaving Cesar Hernandez no chance to field the slow grounder. A standard defensive alignment may have come away with an out. Instead it brought home two runs. And two batters later, Velasquez watched his change-up sail out for Camargo’s three-run homer.