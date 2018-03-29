Gabe Kapler's early pull of Aaron Nola costs Phillies as bullpen surrenders walk-off against Braves

Braves’ outfielder Lane Adams beats out the throw to Phillies’ first baseman Carlos Santana (right) for a single during the seventh inning of the Phillies’ opening-day loss.

ATLANTA – Gabe Kapler left the Phillies dugout Thursday afternoon, walked to the mound, and took the ball from his starter after just 68 pitches.

It was a curious decision in the team’s 8-5 loss to the Braves at SunTrust Park. Aaron Nola was cruising. He had faced little trouble and it was only the fifth inning. But here came a pitching change and an opening-day declaration that Kapler would manage the Phillies his way. And his way was quick to backfire.

Kapler is set on relying heavily on his relievers this season and not overexerting his starting rotation. He asked his bullpen — “our dudes,” Kapler called them before the game — to protect a five-run lead and record the game’s final 11 outs. Six outs later, the Phillies had used four dudes and the game was tied. The final blow was delivered in the ninth with a walk-off homer by Nick Markakis.

Hoby Milner allowed a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman, the batter Kapler did not let Nola face. Ozzie Albies homered off Adam Morgan to start the eighth. Edubray Ramos relieved Morgan and the game was quickly tied. Freeman scored on passed ball with Preston Tucker batting and then Tucker singled in the tying run. The lead was erased.

The Phillies had built up their five-run lead behind a four-run fifth inning. Cesar Hernandez started the rally with a leadoff homer for his second consecutive home run on opening day. Rhys Hoskins, who had an RBI double in the first inning, reached with two outs on a hit by pitch. Aaron Altherr and J.P. Crawford then walked to load the bases before Maikel Franco scored Hoskins on a bases-loaded walk. Andrew Knapp roped a two-run single to right and the Phillies scored four runs on just two hits. They were up five runs and an opening-day rout seemed to be forming.

Nola pitched excellent, allowing just three hits and retiring 16 of the 20 batters he faced. He never had more than one runner on base. Nola’s curveball was dominant and he used the pitch to pick up two of his three strikeouts. He delivered on opening day.

The first bit of trouble was a leadoff double in the sixth by Ender Inciarte. Nola responded by retiring the next batter and then Kapler left the dugout. The righthander had retired Freddie Freeman two innings earlier but Nola would not get a chance to face him again. Nola watched from the dugout as his five-run lead slipped away. The Kapler Era was underway and the second-guessing had begun.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.