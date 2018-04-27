Phillies put pitcher Ben Lively on DL

One day after complaining of an inability to get loose — and putting up results that were as lousy as he felt — Phillies righthander Ben Lively has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a low back strain, the team announced Friday.

Righthander Jake Thompson was called up from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Lively’s spot on the roster — and possibly in the starting rotation, too. Lively was scheduled to start Tuesday night at the Miami Marlins.

Lively, who earned his spot in the rotation in part because righthander Jerad Eickhoff began the season on the disabled list with a strained lat muscle, has been the Phillies’ worst starter through the season’s first few weeks. In five starts, he is 0-2 with a 6.85 ERA and has allowed 34 hits and 10 walks in 23 2/3 innings.

Thompson has a 7.20 ERA in two relief appearances for the Phillies this season. He’s 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in three starts for Lehigh Valley.

Eickhoff is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week with the intention of rejoining the rotation, general manager Matt Klentak said this week. The Phillies hope Eickhoff will be ready to return next month.

“He’s been making great progress and our guys are really excited about it, and Jerad’s really excited, too,” Klentak said. “We need to get him stretched out. I think we’re looking at the later part of May. It could be sooner than that.”