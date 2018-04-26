Phillies fall to Diamondbacks as Ben Lively struggles

Jorge Alfaro the hitter is struggling while the catcher thrives for Phillies

Phillies pitcher Ben Lively tosses the baseball after giving up three runs in the first inning against the Diamondbacks.

Ben Lively was surprised two weeks ago when he was pulled after just four innings. The righthander said he was not complaining as the Phillies won that day, but he thought he could have pitched more. A quick hook came again Thursday in a 8-2 loss to Arizona at Citizens Bank Park, but there was no reason for surprise.

Lively gave up seven runs and recorded just seven outs. The Diamondbacks hammered two- and three-run homers off him. He walked opposing pitcher Matt Koch in the third and Gabe Kapler charged from the dugout for a pitching change. Lively has a 6.85 ERA after five starts, and his rotation spot looks to be in jeopardy when Jerad Eickhoff returns from the disabled list.

The Phillies lost two of three games against the first team they faced this season that had made the playoffs last year. They begin a three-game series Friday against the Braves, who have already topped the Phillies this season in four of their six meetings. Another test awaits.

Drew Hutchison, who relieved Lively, gave up a two-run homer on the second pitch he threw, but then settled in. He struck out five over 3 2/3 innings and helped save the rest of the bullpen. The Phillies trailed by eight runs when Aaron Altherr doubled in Carlos Santana in the fourth. Altherr drove in another run in the sixth with a ground out.