Alec Bohm goes 3-for-3 to continue hot start in rookie ball

Alec Bohm went 3-for-3 Thursday in the GCL Phillies West’s 10-0 blowout of the GCL Pirates.

Alec Bohm has gotten off to a hot start in rookie ball.

Two days after tripling in his first Gulf Coast League at-bat, the the third overall pick went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs in the GCL Phillies West’s 10-0 blowout of the GCL Pirates Thursday.

Batting second as the designated hitter, Bohm singled in the first, sixth, and eighth innings, recording an RBI on the first two of those hits.

Bohm walked to leadoff the third, and was hit by a pitch in the fifth. He then stole second with third baseman D.J. Stewart batting.

The Wichita St. product also went 1-for-3 in his first recorded game Wednesday against the GCL Blue Jays – a 3-2 loss. His debut Tuesday against the GCL Yankees East was suspended after three innings due to rain.

With two games logged, Bohm is hitting .667 with a 1.417 OPS.

The GCL Phillies West will be back in action against the GCL Tigers West Friday at noon.