Phillies 2018 season preview: Our special section

Here are links to all of the stories in our Phillies season preview special section. Pick up a copy from your local newsstand — or from your doorstep if you’re a subscriber — on Thursday.
Gabe Kapler era about to begin amid raised expectations for Phillies by Bob Brookover
Justin Timberlake, Gabe Kapler, and how the Phillies aim to ‘Be Bold’ by Matt Breen
A breakdown of the Phillies’ projected Opening Day roster by Matt Breen
Charlie Manuel, Larry Bowa intrigued by Phillies’ analytics and Gabe Kapler by Marcus Hayes
Why the Phillies’ bullpen could be a beast in variety of ways in 2018 by Bob Brookover
Sam Fuld: The man who helps Phillies players put analytics to use by Matt Breen
Phillies need pleasant surprises from these players to contend by David Murphy
To rest or not to rest? Gabe Kapler wants to keep Phillies outfielders fresh, productive by Mike Sielski
Scott Kingery the definition of Gabe Kapler’s favorite word by Bob Brookover
Phillies set up to test Matt Klentak’s ability to make big in-season move by Mike Sielski
Jake Arrieta and his wife glad to be part of Phillies family that values them by Marcus Hayes
Weak 2019 baseball free agent class complicates Phillies’ pitching outlook by David Murphy
How Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola developed one of baseball’s best curveballs by Matt Breen
The Phillies are now a modern baseball team. But too much change could make them like Chip Kelly’s Eagles by Bob Ford
National League preview: Odds, picks and moves for the 2018 MLB season by Ed Barkowitz
American League preview: Odds, picks and moves for the 2018 MLB season by Ed Barkowitz
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.