Remembering the Phillies' 1993 World Series roster

- Larry Andersen: The reliever had a 2.92 ERA in 61 2/3 innings . He struggled mightily in the ’93 World Series with a 2.18 WHIP. He made just 29 appearances in 1994, the final season of his 17-year career.
- Kim Batiste: The 25-year-old utility infielder who played third base and shortstop batted .282 in just 156 at-bats. It was the best season of his career. He would play with the Phils in 1994, the Giants in 1996, and be done with professional baseball when he was 28.
- Wes Chamberlain: The outfielder played three full seasons with the Phillies including 1991 when he finished fifth in rookie of the year voting. He got just two at-bats in the 1993 World Series but hit 12 homers during the year and batted .282 despite not being a regular starter.
- Darren Daulton: The heart and soul of the ’93 Phils made a second consecutive All-Star appearance and finished seventh in National League MVP voting, tying for the team lead with 24 home runs. He led the Phillies with 105 RBIs and batted .257, starting at catcher.
- Mariano Duncan: He hopped around the Phillies’ middle infield, splitting time between shortstop and second base. Duncan was typically slotted as the team’s No. 2 hitter and his 518 at-bats were the third-most of any season in his career.
- Lenny Dykstra: He played center field and played in 161 of 162 games. He batted .305 in a team-high 773 plate appearances and was the everyday lead-off man.
- Jim Eisenreich: He started in right field and played in 153 games during the ’93 season, batting .318 with an .808 OPS. Eisenreich played for five teams in his career, but his best years were with the Phillies.
- Tommy Greene: One of the most crucial pieces of the rotation, Green won 16 games in 30 starts with a 3.42 ERA and 200 innings pitched in the regular season. He started Game 4 of the World Series and struggled, going just two innings and surrendering six earned runs.
- Dave Hollins: He started at third base, batting .273 with a .442 slugging percentage, 18 homers, and 93 RBIs, trailing only Daulton in that category. He was a Rule 5 pick of the Phillies in 1989 and played in the 1993 All-Star Game.
- Pete Incaviglia: The journeyman outfielder played in 116 games for the Phillies during the 1993 season, hitting .274 with 24 home runs and a career-best 89 RBIs.
- Danny Jackson: The 31-year-old started 32 games for the Phillies in one of just two seasons with the team. He started Game 3 of the World Series, lasting only five innings. During the regular season, Jackson had a 3.77 ERA in 210 1/3 innings.
- Ricky Jordan: He backed up John Kruk at first base yet was consistent off the bench with a .289 average in 170 plate appearances. The Phils’ first-round pick in the 1983 draft would play just two more seasons in the majors.
- John Kruk: The big man played in 150 of the team’s 162 regular-season games and made the last of his three career All-Star Game appearances. Kruk walked 111 times, struck out just 87, and batted .316 with 14 homers and 85 RBIs from the team’s No. 3 spot in the lineup.
- Roger Mason: Playing with his sixth of seven teams, Mason worked as a reliever for the Phillies, pitching in 34 games on his way to a 5-5 record with a 4.89 ERA. The righthander was productive in the World Series, surrendering just one run on four hits in 7 2/3 innings.
- Mickey Morandini: The second baseman had just six plate appearances in the 1993 World Series and hit .247 during the regular season with 425 at-bats.
- Terry Mulholland: An all-star, Mulholland made 28 starts during the regular season en route to a 3.25 ERA and 12 wins. He picked up a victory in Game 2 of the World Series but surrendered the first five runs in the fateful Game 6 loss.
- Ben Rivera: 1993 was the most productive season of his short major-league career. Although his ERA sat at 5.02 in the regular season, he tossed 163 innings in 28 starts and picked up 13 wins.
- Curt Schilling: He was the ace in 1993. He tied Greene with 16 wins to lead the team. Schilling started Game 1 of the World Series and pitched for the Phillies until midway through the 2000 season.
- Kevin Stocker: The rookie shortstop appeared in 70 games, batting .324 with a .409 on-base percentage. Although he didn’t debut until July, Stocker played in every game of the World Series.
- Bobby Thigpen: The relief pitcher was traded to the Phillies midway through the year and appeared 17 times. He allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings in the World Series.
- Milt Thompson: In his second stint with the Phillies, Thompson, 34, totaled 387 plate appearances and a .262 batting average. He shared left field with Incaviglia.
- David West: He appeared in 76 games, finishing 27 with three saves and a career-best 2.92 ERA and six wins.
- Mitch Williams: Better known as the “Wild Thing,” the closer had 43 saves in 57 appearances with a 3.34 ERA. But he did surrender the Series-winning home run to Joe Carter in Game 6.