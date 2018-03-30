Phillies beat Braves in extras as Gabe Kapler earns first win on Carlos Santana RBI

ATLANTA – Carlos Santana swung wildly Friday night at the first two pitches he saw in the 11th inning, chasing a fastball and missing a change-up. The Phillies hyped Santana for his ability to control the strike zone when they signed him in December. But Santana – with the game on the line – looked lost. And then he found himself.

Santana, who had homered in the third for his first hit with the Phillies, settled in. He laid off a pair of fastballs that were out of the zone. Braves righthander Shane Carle then fired a high fastball and Santana pounced, delivering the run the Phillies needed to seal a 5-4 win at SunTrust Park. It was a professional at-bat as Santana did just what he needed to slice a sacrifice fly to left field and bring home J.P. Crawford. And it was a fitting way for Gabe Kapler to earn his first win as manager as the victory came on the back of a hitter he praised throughout spring training.

The manager picked up his first win by using nine pitchers. Kapler showed in the season opener that he will not be shy this season to turn early to his bullpen. Friday was no different. The way the manager uses his bullpen – and how he manages to keep those arms fresh – will be fascinating to watch. He used eight relievers Friday and the first five of them faced three batters or fewer.

Nick Pivetta lasted just four innings, exhausting 73 pitches and allowing three runs. He allowed three hits on five hits, struck out three and walked two. It was not his best start but he displayed some promise with his elevated fastball, which he worked on throughout spring training. Pivetta relied heavily on his fastball and catcher Andrew Knapp regularly called for it up in the strike zone. Pivetta was able to use it effectively and also spun a tight curveball. There was some hope in his four innings.

The manager relieved Pivetta with Victor Arano and lifted the righthander after retiring the two batters he faced. Hoby Milner faced two lefthanders and exited. Edubray Ramos threw one pitch, a fastball to retire Chris Stewart. Adam Morgan came on to record the final two outs of the sixth and started the seventh with a nasty slider to start the seventh with a whiff of Ryan Flaherty. Morgan handed off to Yacksel Rios, who joined the team in the afternoon. He finished the seventh by retiring two of the next three batters.

Luis Garcia allowed the tying run in the eighth and looked to allow the go-ahead run when Dansby Swanson doubled home Peter Bourjos, who slid with two outs to beat an excellent relay throw from J.P. Crawford. But Bourjos had lifted his front leg when he slid and did not touch home before Knapp tagged him. The Phillies challenged and the umpires used replay to overturn the call. The inning ended and the game remained tied.

The Phillies threatened in the ninth Cesar Hernandez and Carlos Santana reached on one-out walks. But the rally was shortlived. Odubel Herrera grounded into a fielder’s choice and Braves righthander Arodys Vizcaino attacked Rhys Hoskins struck out Hoskins with a slider that dashed across the plate. Nick Williams singled in the sixth to put the Phillies ahead, 4-3. Kapler asked his bullpen to protect that lead and record the game’s final 12 outs. They failed to hold the lead for the second-straight game, but the Phillies would leave this game with a win.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.