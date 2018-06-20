No surgery for Phillies' J.P. Crawford; Jerad Eickhoff is 'cautiously optimistic'

J.P. Crawford suffered a fractured wrist when he was hit in the hand with a 94-mph fastball during Tuesday’s Phillies game.

J.P. Crawford said his fractured left hand will not require surgery and is hopeful that he’ll be able to return from the disabled list in four to six weeks.

Crawford suffered the injury on Tuesday night when he was hit in the hand with a 94-mph fastball. He immediately knew something was wrong when he saw his hand swell and his “knuckle looked completely different.” The injury came just two weeks after Crawford returned from the disabled list. He had an everyday role at third base and started to look comfortable at the plate with a .425 on-base percentage in 13 games since returning.

“It’s not fun,” Crawford said. “It sucks. Plain and simple, it sucks. I want to be out there playing with my teammates and helping them win. But you can’t do anything about it. It’s just part of the game. I’m going to try to get better as quick as I can and help my team out.”

Crawford was replaced on the 25-man roster by Mitch Walding. Maikel Franco started Wednesday afternoon’s game at third base and will see regular playing time in Crawford’s absence.

Big test awaits Eickhoff

Jerad Eickhoff felt good after throwing 20 pitches in a bullpen session on Tuesday afternoon, but the real test will come this weekend when he attempts to throw the pitches that caused his fingers to go numb a month ago.

The righthander had a cortisone shot two weeks ago to knock out inflammation in his wrist, which doctors believed had caused the discomfort he felt. He threw just fastballs on Tuesday and will throw breaking balls in his bullpen session on Saturday in Washington.

“That’s a big test. I am cautiously optimistic that I won’t feel anything,” said Eickhoff, who will need to throw a couple bullpen sessions before starting a rehab assignment. “One step at a time. We checked one box yesterday. We’ll check another one Saturday.”