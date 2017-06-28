Howie Kendrick absent from Phillies lineup again; DL looms

Matt Gelb is the Phillies beat writer for the Inquirer, the Daily News, and Philly.com. A graduate of Central Bucks High School West and Syracuse University, he covered the Phillies from 2010 to 2014 with a one-year tour on the Metro desk between baseball assignments.

SEATTLE — In an ongoing melodrama that has now reached a week — Howie Kendrick’s tight left hamstring — the veteran hitter arrived Wednesday morning to Safeco Field and told his manager he could not play. A trip to the disabled list feels all but certain.

The situation is a little complicated. The Phillies will wait until Friday in New York (they do not play Thursday) to render a decision. But Kendrick, who has not played in the field since June 21, did not feel well Wednesday after five at-bats Tuesday as a designated hitter.

“He said he doesn’t want to push it,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “We have to consider the DL. I can’t keep having a player I can’t play on defense.”

Ty Kelly started again Wednesday at second base. He has split time there with Andres Blanco. The Phillies, if they disable Kendrick, do not have another healthy infielder on the 40-man roster. The only available position players are Jorge Alfaro, Dylan Cozens and Nick Williams.

The Phillies, then, could replace Kendrick on the roster with a pitcher and play with a short bench. But the only reliever on the 40-man roster not in the majors is Edubray Ramos, who was just demoted and must regain confidence at triple-A Lehigh Valley. So the Phillies could summon Jake Thompson or Mark Appel for an extra arm.

Or they could jiggle the roster to push someone such as veteran infielder Pedro Florimon onto it. The roster is full, and there are obviously players on it who do not figure into the team’s plans. But they need some of those extra bats and arms to survive the remainder of this season.

Another development that complicates the 40-man roster situation: Elniery Garcia, a lefty pitching prospect, must be reinstated from the restricted list Monday when his 80-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug expires. So the Phillies will have to free a spot then.

The injury to Kendrick does not kill his trade value, but it does not help it. If the Phillies shift him to the disabled list sometime this week, he would be eligible to return immediately after the all-star break. The trade deadline is July 31.

“We’ll figure it out,” Mackanin said.