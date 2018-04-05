Phillies fans boo Gabe Kapler at home opener

Phillies say Pat Neshek's MRI shows no serious damage, return 'couple more weeks' away

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler (right) gets high fives from his team as he is introduced before the game.

Gabe Kapler’s first public reaction from Philadelphia fans was a loud boo as he was introduced before Thursday’s home opener at Citizens Bank Park.

The manager was booed after a difficult first week on the job in which the Phillies started the season with one win in their first five games. Everyone else on the Phillies was cheered as the manager took the blame for the season’s slow start. He said before the game that he was not concerned about the reaction he would receive during pregame introductions. He was instead excited to hear the cheers his players would get.

“It’s not about me,” Kapler said. “It’s about an incredible group of young players, very gifted athletically, and very excited to have the reception that they deserve, which is the fans’ giving them a lot of love.”

Gabe Kapler greeted by boos at the home opener pic.twitter.com/Q56sdPdepd — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) April 5, 2018

