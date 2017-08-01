Phillies add Drew Anderson from double A as extra arm

Matt Gelb is the Phillies beat writer for the Inquirer, the Daily News, and Philly.com. A graduate of Central Bucks High School West and Syracuse University, he covered the Phillies from 2010 to 2014 with a one-year tour on the Metro desk between baseball assignments.

Drew Anderson is the latest young Phillies pitcher to be summoned to the majors.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Phillies’ bullpen is absent its two veteran pitchers, both traded in the last week. It is without its two trusted late-inning relievers. So, for an extra bullpen arm, the Phillies dipped into double-A Reading’s rotation.

Drew Anderson, who had a 3.76 ERA in 19 starts at Reading, was recalled Tuesday. He was on the 40-man roster, and he will take Joaquin Benoit’s vacated spot in the bullpen. For how long remains to be seen. But it’s conceivable that Anderson could stick in the majors as a reliever; it could be a way for the Phillies to manage his innings.

Anderson, 23, is in his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2015. He pitched just 70 innings in 2016, enough to convince the Phillies he should be added to the 40-man roster. With Reading this season, Anderson logged 95 2/3 innings. He struck out 78 and walked 33.

The immediate bullpen situation is muddled. Benoit and Pat Neshek are gone. Hector Neris and Luis Garcia have pitched in each of the last three days, making them unavailable Tuesday. That means the available relievers are four rookies — Anderson, Hoby Milner, Jesen Therrien and Mark Leiter Jr. — and a lefty, Adam Morgan.

Aaron Nola is on the mound Tuesday, so it could be moot. But Pete Mackanin may face a late-inning conundrum.

If Anderson appears in a game, he will be the 11th different Phillies player to make his major-league debut in 2017. The modern franchise record is 15 debuts in the 1996 season.

