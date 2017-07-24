Phillies' Aaron Altherr expects to return later this week

Matt Gelb is the Phillies beat writer for the Inquirer, the Daily News, and Philly.com. A graduate of Central Bucks High School West and Syracuse University, he covered the Phillies from 2010 to 2014 with a one-year tour on the Metro desk between baseball assignments.

The Phillies have too many outfielders, which is not really a problem because one can never have too many outfielders. It is, for now, a temporary dilemma. The team hopes to rectify the situation within the next week by trading Howie Kendrick, but Kendrick is still a member of the Phillies, so they have no need to rush Aaron Altherr’s return to the active roster.

Altherr originally was projected by the team to miss 10 days. Then, team officials said an MRI examination revealed a more severe hamstring strain that could sideline him for three or four weeks. A few days after that revelation, the team said Altherr had improved and could return as soon as Tuesday.

Now, it looks more as if Altherr will be activated Friday.

“They still want to do some more tests the next couple days and make sure we’re all good,” Altherr said. “You don’t want to necessarily rush it back too quick. Hoping by the end of the week.”

By then, perhaps, Kendrick has a new home. The veteran outfielder did not start Monday, but he collected four hits in 10 at-bats over the weekend. He’ll start Tuesday and Wednesday, then the Phillies have a scheduled day off Thursday. There is enough interest in Kendrick, a proven hitter who can play multiple positions, to facilitate a trade by July 31. The Phillies might not receive much in return. At this point, they just want to clear a spot for a young outfielder.

If the Phillies were to activate Altherr and option a player to the minors, then trade Kendrick, that demoted player cannot return until 10 days have passed. So there are some logistics behind the caution over Altherr’s hamstring.

Altherr was injured July 15. He has a chance to finish the season as the first Phillies outfielder since Hunter Pence in 2011 to register an OPS over .900.

“When it first happened, it didn’t seem too serious,” Altherr said. “I was pretty optimistic about being back sooner than the three- or four-week timetable. I’ve been making good progress every single day and just looking forward to getting back out there.”

Extra bases

Phillies outfielders entered Monday with a .775 OPS, which would be the unit’s highest mark since the 2010 outfielders produced an .821 OPS. … This marked the first series between the Phillies and Astros since 2014. The Phillies’ starters in those games were Kyle Kendrick, David Buchanan and Sean O’Sullivan. The Phillies won all three games. … Charlie Morton, whom the Phillies paid $8 million for 17 1/3 innings last season, starts Tuesday for Houston. He has a 4.18 ERA in 2017 and missed more than a month with a strained muscle in his shoulder. Nick Pivetta will pitch for the Phillies.