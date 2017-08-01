Philadelphia's Mo'ne Davis pitches 2 innings in MLB youth game

Gary Potosky is deputy sports editor of the Inquirer, assigning editor for all pro and college sports coverage, Sunday print editions, enterprise reporting, and Philly.com sports.

Mo’ne Davis, who starred for the Taney Dragons who reached the Little League World Series in 2014, returned to the mound Tuesday to pitch for Philadelphia in Major League Baseball’s RBI series in Cincinnati.

Davis, playing alongside several of her Taney ’14 teammates, pitched two innings and allowed one earned run. The Philadelphia Phillies RBI team was facing the Chicago White Sox RBI team, which included several players from that same Jackie Robinson West club that eliminated Taney in 2014.

Davis’ final line at Great America Ballpark, home of the Cincinnati Reds: two innings pitched, two runs allowed (one earned), two walks, no strikeouts.

Brandon Gibbs of the Phillies team had a two-run double to give his team a one-run lead in the fourth inning. But Chicago won it in the bottom of the seventh when Ed Howard singled home the winning run.

