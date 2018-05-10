Pat Neshek unsure how long forearm injury will keep him out

Pat Neshek was an hour away from driving to the airport earlier this week to start a rehab assignment when he felt a sensation in his arm. The reliever was working his way back from a shoulder injury. And now he had a new injury, in his forearm.

An MRI revealed that Neshek had a mild strain of his flexor tendon, which connects the forearm muscle to the finger bones. Neshek, who has yet to pitch this season, will not throw for at least a week and is unsure how long it will be before he is activated from the disabled list.

“It’s not a common injury so it’s rest and it could be 10 days to a month. That’s what they’re giving me,” Neshek said. “I had something similar. I tore something in my palm one year and that took me 30 days. This is a little but up here but controls the same fingers. It’s mostly my middle finger and index finger when I throw my slider. I’m not sure on a time frame, but it could be quick. It could be a month.”

Neshek was placed on the disabled list after feeling discomfort in his shoulder on the morning of opening day. The Phillies stressed caution with his recovery after signing Neshek this winter to a $16 million contract. He played catch for four weeks before throwing off the bullpen mound. His injury occured in his third bullpen session.

“It was probably some of the best bullpens I’ve ever thrown,” Neshek said. “My shoulder is, like, great. My command was good. I was kind of worried my command would be off, but I was dotting up, so I don’t think it’s going to take much once it’s ready to go. It just needs to heal up a little bit. I’ve never had something down there.”