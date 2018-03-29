How Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola developed one of baseball's best curveballs

Odubel Herrera out of Phillies opening-day lineup

Odubel Herrera is not in new manager Gabe Kapler’s opening-day lineup.

ATLANTA — Gabe Kapler’s first lineup as Phillies manager left off Odubel Herrera, as the center fielder will not start Thursday on opening day.

Aaron Altherr will start in center and Nick Williams will be in right field. Herrera is just 5 for 27 in his career with three strikeouts against Braves righthander Julio Teheran. He had started the previous three season openers.

The game will start at 4:10 p.m. and be broadcast by NBC Sports Philadelphia and WIP-FM.

Here’s Kapler’s lineup:

Cesar Hernandez, second base Carlos Santana, first base Nick Williams, right field Rhys Hoskins, left field Aaron Altherr, center field J.P. Crawford, shortstop Maikel Franco, third base Andrew Knapp, catcher Aaron Nola, righthander

