Odubel Herrera's benching is a just a night off, Mackanin says

Odubel Herrera was held out of the Phillies’ lineup Wednesday night a day after he was yanked from the game. But it was not a benching, Pete Mackanin said.

The manager said Herrera was just getting a day off as the team brought back Aaron Altherr from the disabled list. Mackanin said he needs to find playing time for his four outfielders. Herrera exited Tuesday in a double switch after failing to run to first after a dropped third strike. Herrera was booed as he returned to the dugout. He met Wednesday afternoon with Mackanin and third base coach Juan Samuel.

“We discussed a lot today,” Mackanin said. “I basically flat-out told him what he needs to do.”

“I imagine that he calls me into the office to give advice, advice that I need, obviously,” Herrera said. “And I take it. It’s always a good thing.”

Herrera is batting .331 with a .934 OPS in 45 games since June 1, a stretch of success that started just after Mackanin benched him for two games following an awful May. Herrera was benched for a game in May after not sprinting to beat out a double play. He ignored a stop sign last month from Samuel, costing the Phillies a potential winning run.

His 10.0 Wins Above Replacement in his first three seasons is the third-highest by any Phillies player since 1968, trailing only Mike Schmidt and Scott Rolen. He is tied for first among all National League centerfielders in defensive runs saved. Herrera has been the team’s most productive player over last two seasons, but his play continues to draw ire.

“When you think about it, his peccadilloes haven’t been as frequent as they have been in the past,” Mackanin said. “He still has a few.”

“I’d rather talk about the fact he’s hitting the [stuffing] out of the ball and he’s playing well,” Mackanin said. “I’d like to put this in the past and move on from here. That’s what I’d like to do.”

Nava heads to the DL

The Phillies lost a chance to trade Daniel Nava before the July 31 deadline when the outfielder was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Mackanin said before Tuesday’s game that Nava was available if needed. The injury did not continue to get better and the Phillies needed a spot for Altherr. They could try and move Nava next month in a waiver trade.

Extra bases

The Phillies are off Thursday before hosting Atlanta in a four-game series. … Jeremy Hellickson, Jerad Eickhoff, Vince Velasquez, and Nick Pivetta will pitch for the Phillies. Julio Teheran, Sean Newcomb, R.A. Dickey, and Mike Foltynewicz will pitch for the Braves.