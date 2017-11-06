MLB free agency updates: Will the Phillies make a deal?

Get the latest breaking news and rumors here as free agency begins in Major League Baseball.

Baseball’s business season began last Thursday, when 149 players became free agents just nine hours after the Houston Astros won their first World Series title. The window for teams to start signing players officially opens at 5 p.m. Eastern on Monday.

While executives and fans are looking ahead to next autumn’s free-agent class — which includes Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Dallas Keuchel and, potentially, Clayton Kershaw — the more immediate focus is on this year’s group. Among the pitchers available is Yu Darvish, who lost Games 3 and 7 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Other big names on the board include Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta and Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. And if the Miami Marlins decide to trade slugger Giancarlo Stanton, that could make the winter even more interesting.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean the Phillies are going to go after any of them. But it won’t be surprising if other teams in the division and the rest of the National League make moves.

Follow along below for updates from our beat reporters, plus many other reporters across the NL East and the country.

This article contains information from the Associated Press.

