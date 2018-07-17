Manny Machado trade rumors: All-star hasn't heard word on Dodgers trade, Phillies remain 'aggressively motivated'

Manny Machado represented the Orioles in the All-Star Game this week for the fourth time in six seasons.

WASHINGTON — If Manny Machado had already been traded before the All-Star Game here Tuesday night, he didn’t know about it.

“Nothing, nothing,” the star shortstop said when asked what he has been told by the Baltimore Orioles or his agents. “I haven’t heard anything.”

A USA Today report indicated the Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers had worked out a trade that will be announced Wednesday. That would be news to Machado, and according to one source, the Phillies remained confident Tuesday in their ability to land the top prize on the midseason trade market.

Machado is expecting to be traded any day. He has grown weary of questions about where he will be playing after the all-star break and said Monday that he hopes his situation is resolved much sooner than the July 31 trade deadline.

On Tuesday, a source characterized the Phillies as still “aggressively motivated” to acquire Machado given their position atop the National League East standings and how winnable the division appears to be. Another source said Orioles general manager Dan Duquette “likes Philly’s pitching [prospects] enough to keep them in it” as of Tuesday morning.

If Machado is headed to the Dodgers, it will mark the second time in a few weeks that Philadelphia has lost out to Los Angeles in the bidding for a high-profile athlete. Despite being pursued by the 76ers, LeBron James signed with the Lakers.

“I’m just worried about the game today and whatever happens moving forward will happen,” said Machado, who will represent the Orioles in the All-Star Game. “There will be a time and place for everything.”

The Phillies have several alternatives if they miss on Machado. But while they have the third-lowest OPS in the NL at shortstop (.634), the biggest available infield bats are third basemen. The Phillies have scouted the Minnesota Twins’ Eduardo Escobar and the Kansas City Royals’ Mike Moustakas, both of whom are eligible for free agency after the season. Escobar has played shortstop in addition to third base, but there’s some doubt about whether he still has the ability to be an everyday shortstop.