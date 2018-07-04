Phillies' Maikel Franco finally finding rhythm at new spot in batting order

Maikel Franco has been getting on base more consistently when he hits in the eighth spot in the lineup.

After two games as a pinch hitter, Maikel Franco returned to the Phillies’ starting lineup Tuesday in a rare spot: eighth.

Franco then turned in one of his better outings of the season. Not only did he make a game-saving defensive play in the Phillies’ 3-2 win over the Orioles, but he also reached base on three of his four plate appearances, going 2 for 3 with an intentional walk and a run scored. That performance was no coincidence, theorized manager Gabe Kapler, who promptly slotted Franco into the same spot again for Wednesday afternoon’s homestand finale.

“I actually think hitting eighth is a good place for a power hitter and a good place for a guy who is working on seeing more pitches, for various reasons,” said Kapler. “It’s nice to have a guy who can pop a homer right in front of the pitcher, and then secondarily, if a guy is trying to see more pitches, a lot of times he [will] because the opposing pitcher is trying to pitch carefully to him.”

National League-wide statistics back up Kapler’s claim — eighth-spot hitters have walked at a higher rate than seventh-spot hitters this season despite actually batting, on average, 23 points lower.

Franco hasn’t experienced that effect, at least yet. Both his walks while batting eighth recently have been intentional, and his 6.6 percent walk rate this season remains well below the league average of 8.9.

But the move does seem to have affected his ability to reach base one way or another. The third baseman has started and hit eighth three times in the past two weeks (after doing so just three times prior during his career with the Phillies). He’s gone 4 for 8 in those games.

Although the Phillies’ pitchers have predictably struggled to convert Franco’s frequent trips to first into tangible runs, the efficient outings have helped the 25-year-old up his batting average from .240 on June 22 to .262 entering Wednesday’s contest.

Franco said he hasn’t been thinking much about his spot in the order: he has, after all, batted all over the Phillies’ lineup; this season he’s made plate appearances at all nine spots. Instead, he’s focusing on simply ensuring he’s in the order at all — something that’s also changed from last weekend’s series vs. the Nationals, in which he started only the Friday opener, to this midweek series vs. Baltimore.

“I know [when] I’m in the lineup, I’ve got an opportunity to do something good for my team, and that’s what I do,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter if I hit at three, at four, at five, or at eight. I just try to be ready … if I’ve got a good situation.”

