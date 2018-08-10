Phillies trade for slugger Justin Bour, adding to their bench

SAN DIEGO — The bolstering of the Phillies bench continued Friday, only this time with a move that will have implications beyond merely this season.

The Phillies acquired first baseman Justin Bour and cash from the Miami Marlins for minor-league lefthander McKenzie Mills. To make room for Bour on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated righthander Jake Thompson for assignment.

Bour, a lefthanded hitter, is one year removed from a breakout season in which he hit 25 home runs and slugged .536 in 377 at-bats for the Marlins. His numbers are down almost across the board this season. In 374 at-bats, he has 19 homers and is slugging only .412, tied for 49th among 75 National League hitters with enough at-bats to qualify for the batting title.

But the Phillies have lacked lefthanded power off the bench for most of the season. Bour figures to provide that, in addition to being a notorious killer of the Atlanta Braves, who began Friday only one game behind the Phillies in the NL East. In 11 games against the Braves this season, Bour is 7 for 23 (.304) with two home runs and a 1.227 OPS. For his career, he’s 48 for 159 (.302) with 13 homers and a 1.023 OPS in 54 games against Atlanta.

Bour, 30, also isn’t eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season, which seemingly increases the Phillies’ options and flexibility at first base. For now, it’s likely that Carlos Santana will continue to get most of the playing time there. Santana signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Phillies last November, and despite his underwhelming .219 batting average, he has reached base at a .356 clip and drawn 87 walks, second most in the NL behind Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper (88).

The Marlins are expected to pay most of Bour’s remaining 2018 salary, approximately $1 million.

While Bour travels to San Diego to meet the team for this weekend’s series against the Padres, the Phillies made another move to strengthen the bench by activating infielder J.P. Crawford from the disabled list. Crawford, sidelined since mid-June with a broken left hand, went 2 for 22 with 10 strikeouts in a minor-league rehab assignment with high-A Clearwater.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report that Bour had been traded. The deal became official once Mills was informed.

Mills, 22, had been promoted to double-A Reading only a few days ago after posting a 3.51 ERA, 85 strikeouts and 33 walks in 89 2/3 innings for Clearwater. A former 18th-round draft pick of the Washington Nationals, he was acquired by the Phillies last season in a trade for infielder Howie Kendrick.

Perhaps it’s because the Phillies marked the 10-year anniversary of their 2008 World Series championship last weekend at Citizens Bank Park, but the waiver trade for Bour rings familiar. On Aug. 30, 2008, the Phillies made a waiver deal to land lefty power bat Matt Stairs from the Toronto Blue Jays. Stairs hit two homers in 17 at-bats down the stretch for the Phillies, then belted his memorable go-ahead two-run shot in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series at Dodger Stadium.

There’s no telling how much of an impact Bour will make for these Phillies. But his presence does further strengthen a bench that was once a deficiency.

Within the past few weeks, the Phillies called up fleet-footed outfielder Roman Quinn. They also traded for veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and catcher Wilson Ramos, which pushed shortstop Scott Kingery and eventually catcher Jorge Alfaro (once Ramos returns from the disabled list) to the bench.