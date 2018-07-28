Jim Thome's daughter Lila will sing anthem at Hall ceremony

Jim Thome spent a short time with the Phillies, but it was as powerful as his swing

Former Phillies slugger Jim Thome gets ready to hug daughter Lila after she sang the national anthem before a June game at Citizens Bank Park.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Former Phillies slugger Jim Thome was known for hitting home runs in the middle of a batting order, but his daughter Lila Grace will be in the leadoff position at today’s National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The 15-year-old will begin the festivities by singing the national anthem, a task she has handled brilliantly a couple of times at Citizens Bank Park in recent years.

“Very special,” Thome said Saturday on the eve of his Hall of Fame induction. “I think she has worked really hard to get an opportunity like this. It’s a great honor. My daughter doesn’t play sports and she has been in the theater for the last six or seven years, so what an incredible moment to be on this stage and get to do this.”

Father Thome is more nervous for his daughter than himself, but he is anticipating a home run from Lila Grace.

“You wait,” he said. “I’m a little biased, because I’m her father, but her voice is just breathtakingly beautiful.”

Kind of like the father’s long home runs. Thome hit 612 of them during his 22-year career, including 101 with the Phillies. He will be one of six players inducted into the Hall of Fame Sunday at 1:30 p.m. He will be joined by Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Jack Morris and Alan Trammell.