Hard-throwing prospect Jesen Therrien joins Phillies

Jesen Therrien, a hard-throwing reliever, will try to take Pat Neshek’s spot after the Phillies dealt the all-star pitcher to Colorado.

Jesen Therrien received a peculiar request during spring training. After spending a day away from the minor leaguers when he pitched in major-league camp, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin wanted the pitcher’s autograph.

“I was pretty excited when that happened. I was like ‘Darn, I probably did a good job,’ ” said Therrien, who joined the Phillies on Friday.

Mackanin obtained the signature for his wife, who like Therrien, is from Montreal. But the manager is also a fan. He was impressed this spring by Therrien and is eager to see him pitch.

“I heard from a couple different scouts from different organizations that they liked him,” Mackanin said. “I like his breaking ball and the fact that he didn’t show any fear in spring training. He came in and threw strikes. He pitched like he belonged.”

Therrien took the place of Pat Neshek, who was traded Wednesday night to Colorado. Therrien had a 1.41 ERA in 39 games between double A and triple A. He struck out 65 and walked just nine in 571/3 innings. He emerged this season as the best relief pitcher at the top of the Phillies’ system.

“For me this year was just pounding the strike zone,” Therrien said. “That’s what happened to me. It helps me a lot. I threw my secondary pitches for strikes. Things are good.”

Mackanin will likely not use Therrien immediately in high-leverage situations, but it would not be a surprise if the pitcher eventually moved into Neshek’s vacant role. He has a 95 mph fastball and slider that seem to be built for late innings. Therrien just first has to prove he belongs.

“At every level the thing in my mind was to pitch like I was facing big leaguers,” Therrien said.

Kendrick still out

Howie Kendrick was out of Friday’s lineup with a bruised left hand that he suffered on Wednesday night when he was hit by a pitch. Kendrick will test his hand out on Saturday and Mackanin expects him to be ready to play. The Phillies need Kendrick to return quickly if there is any hope to trade him before Monday’s deadline. It is looking more likely that a Kendrick trade may have to wait until August, when players must clear waivers before being dealt.

Extra bases

If Therrien and fellow Canadian Nick Pivetta pitch in the same game this season, it will be the second time in Phillies history that they used two Canadian pitchers in the same game. Rheal Cormier and Scott Mathieson pitched in a game in 2006. … Jerad Eickhoff starts Saturday against lefthander Sean Newcomb.

