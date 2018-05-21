Jerad Eickhoff suffers setback in return to Phillies rotation

Odubel Herrera's 45-game on-base streak ends as Phillies fall to Cardinals May 20

Matt Breen covers the Phillies and other sports .

Jerad Eickhoff hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game for the Phillies this year after getting injured in spring training.

Jerad Eickhoff’s rehab program has been put on hold after he felt a sensation in his fingertips on Sunday during the end of his start at triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies starter is working his way back from a back muscle injury he suffered near the end of spring training. The sensation he felt Sunday — which Gabe Kapler said was a “twinge” in Eickhoff’s right index and middle fingers — is similar to the feeling the pitcher had last September when the Phillies shut him down with nerve irritation.

“We’re going to do little reading and reacting before we decide what the next steps are,” Kapler said.

Sunday was Eickhoff’s second rehab start and he was likely one more rehab start away from returning to the starting rotation. The Phillies had a decision looming, as they had to decide which pitcher would be removed from the roster to make room for Eickhoff. It was a difficult choice, as the team’s starting pitchers entered Monday with a 2.19 ERA this month.

Those discussions are now mute.

