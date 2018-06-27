Former Phillie Jayson Werth announces he's 'done' with pro baseball

Jayson Werth has decided to retire after a 15-year career that included four seasons with the Phillies. Werth was part of Philadelphia’s 2008 World Series champions.

Jayson Werth, a key member of the 2008 Phillies’ World Series team and a member of the 2009 National League champs, is officially calling it quits.

He announced his retirement — well, sort of — in an interview with Fancred Sports on Wednesday.

“I’m done … whatever you want to call it,” the 39-year-old outfielder told reporter Jon Heyman via phone.

Werth left the Washington Nationals at the end of the 2017 season and signed a contract with the Seattle Mariners. He began the 2018 season with triple-A Tacoma and struggled with hamstring injuries.

Prior to signing a contract with the Nats during the offseason prior to the 2011 season, Werth spent four key season with the Phillies. During that period, he hit .282 with more than 500 hits and 95 home runs. He made the all-star team in 2009.

Last year, he returned to Citizens Bank Park with Washington and was roundly booed.

“I had a lot of good times in this town, this stadium, regardless of what it sounds like,” he said last September. “I feel like my career, I was made as a Phillie. I was just paying my respects, just in case.”

