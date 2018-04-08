Jake Arrieta pitches four innings in Phillies debut

Jake Arrieta throws a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Jake Arrieta got off to a shaky start Sunday before settling in as he made his Phillies debut by pitching the first four innings of Sunday’s game against Miami.

Arrieta allowed three runs, two of which were earned, on three hits. He struck out five and walked two. All three runs scored in the first inning. The righthander did not allow a hit after the first and retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced.

Arrieta threw 74 pitches, 47 of which were strikes. His sinker maxed out at 94 mph and averaged at 91.7. He threw it for 66 percent of his pitches and used it for three of his strikeouts. The pitcher seemed to calm concerns that his velocity was severely diminished.

His first hit allowed was a solo homer to Miguel Rojas, the game’s second batter. Rojas connected on a 92 mph sinker that stayed up and in. Braxton Lee then drove in a pair of runs on a two-out bloop single to left field. One of the runs was unearned because the previous batter reached on catcher’s interference. The inning may have ended earlier when Justin Bour singled on a grounder to the left side. But shortstop J.P. Crawford could not field the potential double-play ball because he was shifted on the other side of second base.

