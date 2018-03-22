How to watch Jake Arrieta's Phillies spring training debut

Rhys Hoskins homers twice, looks ready to start the season

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Phillies camp will be abuzz Thursday when Jake Arrieta makes his anticipated Grapefruit League debut against the Tigers at Spectrum Field.

The righthander’s first Grapefruit League start is a week away from opening day in Atlanta. Arrieta has said repeatedly that he expects to be ready for the start of the season despite missing the first month of camp. Thursday’s start will be the first test.

The game will start at 1:05 and be broadcast by NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

“I’m looking for him to be healthy, first and foremost,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “I would love to see him come out just like he has in his live batting practice sessions and in his bullpens, which is strong, ball looking like a lead fastball, featuring that great cutter and a lot of that great deception. Looking for him to be Jake Arrieta. Most importantly, most critically and most consequentially, I’m looking for him to be healthy and strong.”

Today’s lineup

1 J.P. Crawford, shortstop

2 Odubel Herrera, centerfield

3 Jesmuel Valentin, third base

4 Scott Kingery, second baseman

5 Andrew Knapp, catcher

6 Nick Williams, designated hitter

7 Pedro Florimon, right field

8 Adam Rosales, first base

9 Roman Quinn, left field

