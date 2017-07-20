Howie Kendrick homers, three more hits for J.P. Crawford

Philadelphia Eagles, NFC East training camps: What you need to know

Rolling through the results of Thursday’s games for the Phillies farm clubs:

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 12, Durham 6: RF Pedro Florimon homered twice and SS J.P. Crawford went 3-for-5 as the IronPigs won their fifth straight.

Florimon, a 30-year-old switch-hitter, has eight ribbies over his last four games. He was signed to a minor-league deal in the winter after spending 2016 in the Pirates organization.

Crawford’s three hits tie his season high and pull his batting average up to .221. It was under .200 this time last month.

RHP Jake Thompson (4-11, 5.36 ERA) gave up two runs in seven innings for the win. He gave up just three hits, including a homer, and walked one.

The IronPigs (61-37) are 24 games above .500 for the third time this season. They play at Durham again on Friday at 7 p.m.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading 6, Erie 3: Rehabbing LF Howie Kendick hit a first-inning homer and CF Carlos Tocci went 3-for-4 to lead the Fightin Phils.

Tocci, 21, is 12-for-22 over his last five games and has raised his batting average from .299 to .315. 3B Mitch Walding hit his 23rd home run of the season, tops in the Eastern League.

LHP Cole Irvin gave up two runs in 6.1 innings with 10 strikeouts to improve to 4-1, 3.18.

Correcting a note in Wednesday’s paper, 1B Kyle Martin has 17 home runs among his 55 hits (30.9 percent). We mistakenly said he had 85 hits. Martin did not play on Thursday. Reading hosts Erie on Friday at 7 p.m.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Dunedin 2, Clearwater 1: Edgar Garcia (2-4, 4.25) gave up two runs (one earned) in seven innings to take the hard-luck loss. Garcia had no walks and seven strikeouts. 3B Derek Campbell (.222) went 2-for-3 with a double and scored the only run for the Threshers (13-12).

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Rome 3, Lakewood 1 (Game 1): RHP Mauricio Llovera gave up three runs (two earned) in five innings to fall to 1-1, 2.05. 2B Raul Rivas (.277) had two hits and scored the BlueClaws’ only run.

Lakewood 2, Rome 0 (Game 2): RHP Gustavo Armas gave up just three hits in five shutout innings to earn his first win for Lakewood (12-15 second half). Armas had eight strikeouts and no walks.

CF Mickey Moniak, who did not play in the opener, went 1-for-3 with a walk. He’s hitting .264 (87-for-330).

RHP Sixto Sanchez, originally slated to start the second game, will instead pitch at some point over the weekend when Lakewood plays at Charleston. A team official said the switch was made only to give the 18-year-old fireballer additional rest. Lakewood plays at Rome on Friday before heading to South Carolina to play the RiverDogs.

NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE (A)

Williamsport 5, Batavia 4: DH Colby Fitch went 2-for-3 and hit his first home run of the year. Fitch is 11-for-22 on the season and has at least one hit in all seven games he's played.

GULF COAST LEAGUE (Rookie)

Braves 7, Phillies 5: 2B Brayan Gonzalez (.241) went 2-for-4 with two runs, a ribbie and a double, but the Phils (11-9) failed to hold a 5-1 lead. SS Jonathan Guzman (.322) went 1-for-2 and walked three times.