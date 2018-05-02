Dylan Cozens hit three home runs in triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday

Dylan Cozens hits a home run in the third inning against the Syracuse Chiefs at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown on Wednesday.

The IronPigs, Fightin Phils, Threshers, and BlueClaws were all in action today ….

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 8, Syracuse 6: Eighth-inning home runs from RF Dylan Cozens and LF Andrew Pullin plated three runs to rally the IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley (12-12) swiped the final of a three-game series after dropping the first two.

Cozens homered three times in the win, driving in four as part of a 3-for-4 day.

Pullin and 1B Joey Meneses each went 2 for 4. They totaled three RBIs from the 6-7 spots in the order.

RH Ranfi Casimiro (3-0) picked up the victory after entering in the eighth and allowing a run in an inning of work. He relieved starter Cole Irvin, who had his roughest outing of the season. The lefthander, in his fifth start, went seven innings but surrendered five earned runs on eight hits.

The IronPigs will look to continue momentum into Rochester with the first of four games Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading 6, New Hampshire 5: The Fightin Phils (9-14) stormed back with four runs in the ninth and held on in the home half to salvage a win in the series.

3B Damek Tomscha and 1B Zach Green started the comeback with back-to-back blasts to left-center. The team scored two more on a double by 2B Brandon Bednar, his only hit on the night (1 for 4).

The save went to RH Trevor Bettencourt, his second, who escaped trouble after a lead-off home run.

After a day off, Reading returns to action Friday hosting Richmond at 7:15 p.m.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE(A)

Clearwater 7, Lakeland 5: 1B Darick Hall’s three-run shot, his league-leading ninth overall, put the Threshers (10-16) ahead and for good in the seventh inning.

Clearwater goes for the series win Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 5, Rome 2: 2B Daniel Brito knocked in three runs from the leadoff spot and LH Will Stewart tossed seven solid innings of one-run ball to power the BlueClaws (15-11).

Lakewood has a chance to win the series Thursday at 10:30 a.m.