Dick Fowler's 1945 no-hitter: the readers respond

We recently ran a story recapping an otherwise forgotten no-hitter tossed by Philadelphia A’s pitcher Dick Fowler at Shibe Park in 1945. Fowler lost 2½ years in the early part of his career to service for the Canadian Army during World War II. In honor of Memorial Day, we’d like to take a minute to share some of the responses we received. Some minor editing was done to improve clarity.

I just read the article on the Philadelphia A’s Dick Fowler and his no-hitter. Playing shortstop that day was South Philly’s own Al Brancato. Al went on to coach the St. Joe’s College baseball team from 1958-64 and was elected to the St. Joe’s baseball hall of fame in 1998.

Tom Morrissey, SJU ’62, baseball alum

I remember Dick Fowler: my Dad took me to several A’s games in the early 1950s.

As Carl Scheib said, Fowler was a good pitcher. The A’s actually had a good staff: Fowler, Scheib, Lou Brissie, Phil Marchildon (another Canadian, I believe).

I see some familiar names in the A’s-Browns box score: Mayo Smith later managed the Phillies, George Kell later starred for Detroit and he may be in the Hall of Fame (ed.: he was inducted in 1983), Buddy Rosar was a good catcher. For the Browns, Vern Stephens was a solid major league shortstop: I think he later played for the Red Sox. Love the Browns pitcher Ox Miller.

Bill Fleischman, former Daily News sports writer

had to share…this fella emailed me a picture of his ball signed by Dick Fowler and said, “Other signatures in view are Skeeter Kell, brother of George Kell. Below Wally Moses is Carl Scheib, who recently passed away” pic.twitter.com/9jEUGkns08 — ed barkowitz (@edbarkowitz) May 27, 2018

Other signatures in view are Skeeter Kell brother of George Kell . Below Wally Moses is Carl Scheib who recently passed away.

David Zeft

I certainly remember the name Dick Fowler. And fondly. I was fourteen years old and an A’s fan when Fowler was pitching for the A’s. Usually terrible, the A’s in 1949 did fairly well, finishing fourth with pitchers Fowler, Joe Coleman, Lou Brissie and Alex Kellner.

I was surprised at Carl Scheib’s comment about disinterested fielding because the Joost-Suder-Fain A’s in 1949 established the MLB double-play record that still stands. The A’s of those years were proof of Connie Mack’s once statement that pitching was 80 percent of winning. They always lacked a solid fourth starter and a consistent reliever.

John DeVore, Doylestown

I remember being at that game. I was about 14 years old. Took the subway at Broad and Morris to Lehigh and walked up to 21st. In those days the teams would play a doubleheader on Sunday and then have Monday off. I do remember the ball that was hit down the right field line and was just foul.

I think you could get into the games for 75 cents. Great times to watch ball games. Shibe Park was especially good to watch games. Thank you for bringing back memories.

Vince Iandoli

A friend of mine who resides in Cherry Hill sent me a copy of the piece you did about old friend, the late Dick Fowler.

Please let me add that he was a nice person, modest and friendly. I first met him in the mid 1950s in Oneonta when he was one of the coaches in our start-up Little League program. Many of the coaches in the league back then were former major and minor league players living in the Oneonta area — which after the War and into the late 1940s — hosted a CanAm League franchise: the Oneonta Red Sox class A ball.

They were all heroes to all of us young aspiring little leaguers. Some, like Dick, married young ladies from the Oneonta area and established roots in the community. Our paths crossed many times thereafter. A real gentleman! Your story brought back fond memories and a few tears for me; so again, thanks!

Albert Colone, Oneonta, N.Y.