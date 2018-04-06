Denver Post mistakenly features Citizens Bank Park instead of Coors Field

ESPN's new show 'Get Up!' off to a rough start

The Denver Post mistakenly printed a photo of Citizens Bank Park in its Friday edition, a slip-up that was quickly pointed out on social media.

The Colorado Rockies will take on the Atlanta Braves Friday in their home opener at Coors Field. In anticipation, the Denver Post published a story about the stadium on the cover of its Life & Culture section, featuring everything from the bag policy to the grass-fed Colorado beef served at CHUBurger.

Unfortunately, the paper mistakenly ran a picture of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia in print, an obvious error that was quickly pointed out on social media.

Um, that photo isn’t of Coors Field. It’s Citizens Bank Park in Philly. Come on, @denverpost! pic.twitter.com/BEBouNNrA4 — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) April 6, 2018

.@denverpost, I love you guys… but this seems to be a rather LARGE photo error in your Rockies guide. That stadium…. is Citizens Bank in Philly pic.twitter.com/Oycs87K1P7 — Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) April 6, 2018

One of these things is not like the other… 🤦🏼‍♂️ I know Coors Field got a new scoreboard @denverpost, but pretty sure the @Rockies didn’t install a @Phillies sign. pic.twitter.com/yDBb0rzMIr — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) April 6, 2018

The Phillies social media team got in on the fun.

What a lovely photo of Citizens Bank Park. Right, @denverpost? 😉 https://t.co/CHV1mC4Gr2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 6, 2018

“Due to a production error, an image of Citizens Bank Park ran in place of Coors Field on the cover of today’s Life & Culture section,” the Post wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

“When we make a production error, it’s a big deal. And I am sorry,” added Dana Coffield, an editor at the newspaper.

Due to a production error, an image of Citizens Bank Park ran in place of Coors Field on the cover of today's Life & Culture section. Please enjoy this beautiful image of Coors Field photographed yesterday. The Denver Post sincerely regrets the error. pic.twitter.com/0bwW2snOLb — The Denver Post (@denverpost) April 6, 2018

Last month, the Post went through another round of brutal cuts. Thirty staffers lost their jobs, roughly one-third of a newsroom that has been decimated over the past five years. The size of the cuts was dramatically illustrated by a photo showing the newsroom’s staff in May 2013 — and how many staffers no longer remained at the newspaper.

Denver Post Newsroom Staff Since this photo was taken in May 2013, The Denver Post newsroom staff has been cut by more than half as Alden Global Capital, the hedge fund that owns the paper, rakes in massive profits. Learn more at dfmworkers.org #AldenExposed Posted by Digital First Media Workers on Monday, March 26, 2018

Denver Post parent company Digital First Media, which runs more than 70 newspapers nationwide (including six in southeastern Pennsylvania), is owned by Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund based in New York City that has forced the company to cut employees at newspapers across the country.

Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan recently described Alden as “one of the most ruthless of the corporate strip-miners seemingly intent on destroying local journalism,” an opinion echoed by Jesse Aaron Paul, a political reporter at the Denver Post whose job was spared.

“I don’t understand the business plan,” Paul said. “How does cutting off a leg help you keep running?”

