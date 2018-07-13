sports

Former Phillie Chase Utley to announce retirement

Chase Utley will call it quits at the end of the season.
by , Staff Writer
Matt Breen

Staff Writer

Matt Breen covers the Phillies and other sports. 

Chase Utley, 10 years after leading the Phillies to a World Series championship, will announce Friday afternoon that he will retire at the end of the season, a source said.

The 39-year-old second baseman is batting .231 with a .313 on-base percentage in a reserve role with the Dodgers. He will visit Citizens Bank Park on July 23 for a three-game series that will surely turn into an Utley farewell tour. The Phillies will honor the 2008 world champions on Aug. 5.

Utley signed a two-year contract before the season to return to the Dodgers, the team to which the Phillies traded him in 2015. He has carved out a role on the team as a veteran presence and is jokingly referred to by some teammates as “Dad.” Utley seemed to become almost as beloved in L.A. as he was in Philly.

There is a chance that his visit this month to Citizens Bank Park might not be his last. It is possible to imagine a scenario that has the Dodgers playing the Phillies in October in a one-game wild-card playoff or a postseason series. That would be interesting.

