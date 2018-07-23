The Phillies expect to be active ahead of trade deadline after moving on from Manny Machado

The Phillies expect to be active ahead of trade deadline after moving on from Manny Machado Jul 20

What if Chase Utley hits a grand slam against the Phillies? | Extra Innings

What if Chase Utley hits a grand slam against the Phillies? | Extra Innings Jul 23

Chase Utley will start for Dodgers on Monday in return to Philly

Chase Utley will start for Dodgers on Monday in return to Philly Jul 23

Chase Utley is back at Citizens Bank Park one last time during the regular season.

Chase Utley will start for the Dodgers on Monday night as he returns to Philadelphia for the final time as a player in the regular season.

Utley announced earlier this month that he plans to retire at the end of the season. It was not a coincidence that he revealed the news just two weeks before the Dodgers came to Citizens Bank Park.

“I’ve been thinking about this a while now and trying to figure out how I wanted to go out,” Utley said. “I thought it was important to let the Philadelphia Phillies fans now that this is going to be the last time that I’ll have the chance to play in this ballpark. It was a huge factor in the timing of the announcement.”

>>READ MORE: Chase Utley remains a leader for the Dodgers

Utley will turn 40 in December. He wants to be a full-time dad but also wants to stay involved in baseball. He’s not sure exactly what his future holds.

“At the end of the day, I want to make my own schedule, to be honest with you,” Utley said. “But I feel like I can give back in a number of different areas.”

Both the Dodgers and Phillies entered Monday atop their divisions. There is still a lot of baseball to be played, but there is at least a plausible scenario that could have Utley returning to Philadelphia in October if the Phillies make the postseason. It would be a neat scenario with the Phillies finally reaching the playoffs against the man who helped lead them there for five straight seasons.

“It would be cool. Anytime you’re playing in October it’s cool,” Utley said.

But October in Philly?

“Yeah, it would be a trip,” he said.

>>READ MORE: What if Chase Utley hits a grand slam?

Get insights on the Phillies delivered straight to your inbox with Extra Innings, our newsletter for Phillies fans by Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber. Click here to sign up.