Carlos Santana takes the fifth in Phillies' new-look batting order

Carlos Santana hasn’t produced in the No. 2 spot in the batting order, but his history shows he’s productive at No. 5.

MIAMI — It’s the No. 1 question the modern manager asks when making the batting order.

Who’s No. 2?

In New York, Aaron Judge has batted second in every game for the Yankees. For the Los Angeles Angels, it has been Mike Trout. In Chicago, the Cubs often use Kris Bryant in that spot.

The Phillies? Carlos Santana hit there in 25 of the first 27 games. And despite displaying his typical patience and keen eye (20 walks in 118 plate appearances), his overall lack of production has been glaring. The Phillies entered the week with a .605 OPS from the No. 2 spot, worst in the National League.

So manager Gabe Kapler did some tinkering before Monday night’s series opener here against the Miami Marlins, sliding Santana to the No. 5 spot and moving Rhys Hoskins – the Phillies’ best hitter – into the coveted No. 2 spot.

“We can use a little mixing and matching, a little positive shakeup at the top of our lineup just to make things feel fresh,” Kapler said. “Sometimes it can get a little stagnant. This is an opportunity to do that.”

Santana was batting .160 with six doubles and two homers entering Monday. His .592 OPS ranked 92nd among 108 NL players with at least 75 plate appearances. Kapler didn’t frame the move as a demotion or a way to relieve pressure on Santana, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract in the offseason.

Santana has hit well throughout his career in the No. 5 spot. In 1,022 plate appearances as a No. 5 hitter, all with the Cleveland Indians, he has an .866 OPS, which exceeds his career .805 mark.

“We had a lot of opportunities to hit with runners on base because Carlos has worked walks [from the No. 2 spot],” Kapler said. “He prides himself on getting 100 walks. It’s one of his goals. I think Rhys has a lot of the same characteristics as Carlos – and he’s been swinging a really hot bat.”

Arano to DL

Reliever Victor Arano, one of the Phillies’ most pleasant surprises through the season’s first month, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Assistant general manager Scott Proefrock characterized the injury as “mild,” and Arano isn’t scheduled for additional testing beyond the MRI exam he received Monday morning in Philadelphia. Arano won’t throw for a few days and will likely be reevaluated when the Phillies are in Washington this weekend.

Arano, 23, has a 0.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 12 innings over 10 appearances. His streak of 32 consecutive batters retired, which dated to last year and was snapped April 22, was the longest by a Phillies pitcher since Rick Wise sat down 32 in a row in 1971.

Righthander Zach Eflin, who is slated to start Tuesday night against the Marlins, was added to the roster.

Extra bases

Lefty reliever Zac Curtis was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take the roster spot that was vacated when righthander Jake Thompson was optioned after Sunday’s game. Curtis, 25, had a 2.61 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings for Lehigh Valley. … Righthander Mark Leiter (forearm) threw 20 pitches of live batting practice, the latest step in his rehab process. Righthander Jerad Eickhoff is slated to throw live batting practice today. Both pitchers are expected to be ready to rejoin the Phillies before the end of May.