Phillies

Baseball draft: Phillies' picks, TV/streaming info, top projected picks

SEC Arkansas Florida Baseball
Camera icon Butch Dill / AP
Florida pitcher Brady Singer is expected to be one of the first players taken in this year’s draft, which begins on Monday, June 4.
by , STAFF WRITER @edbarkowitz | barkowe@phillynews.com
Ed Barkowitz

STAFF WRITER

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

Stats and facts for the 2018 Baseball Draft

When: Monday-Wednesday, June 4-6

TV: MLB Network, June 4

Streaming: MLB.com, June 4-6

Monday, June 4: Rounds 1-2, plus compensation and competitive-balance picks (78 picks total), starting at 7 p.m. MLB Network’s coverage is slated for 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 5: Rounds 3-10, streaming only starting at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 6: Rounds 11-40, streaming only, starting at 12 p.m.

Phillies first pick: No. 3.

More Phillies: As a result of free-agent signings, the Phils forfeited their picks in the second round (for Carlos Santana) and third round (for Jake Arrieta).

Phillies’ No. 3 picks/All-time Year
Larry Christenson 1972
Lonnie Smith 1974
Mike Lieberthal 1990
Camera icon Jerry Lodriguss / Staff
Catcher Mike Lieberthal, the club’s all-time leader in games played by a catcher, was drafted with the third overall pick in 1990. He played for the Phils from 1994-2006.

 

Best No. 3 picks/All-time Year
Robin Yount, Brewers 1973
Paul Molitor, Brewers 1977
Matt Williams, Giants 1986
Troy Glaus, Angels 1997
Evan Longoria, Rays 2006
Manny Machado, Orioles 2010

 

Money, money, money: The Phillies have $8,858,500 to spend in bonus money on its picks in the first 10 rounds, including the assigned value of $6,947,500 for the No. 3 overall pick. The Phillies do not have to give all of that to the No. 3, and the general feeling is that probably will give less in order to spend more on later picks.

Fine mess: Penalties for clubs outspending bonus money are severe, starting with a 75 percent tax for 0-5 percent overage. They increase to forfeiture of two first-round picks for clubs that overspend by more than 15 percent. Yikes.

Players expected to go at the top of the draft

(order based on recent MLB.com mock draft):

*Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn: Mid-90s fastball with masterful control; had 140 strikeouts, 19 walks in first 15 starts. Threw Auurn’s first no-hitter in 16 years.

*Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech: Danny Hall says Hall reminds him of Jason Varitek, another former star catcher he coached at Georgia Tech. “Joey looks like a middle linebacker catching,” Hall told the Lansing Journal. “Their leadership ability. Their work habits. Their mental makeup. Their toughness. I just think they are very, very similar the way they go about their business.”

*Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita St.: Hit .339 with 16 homers and 55 RBI in 57 games for the Shockers.

*Brady Singer, RHP, Florida: Posted a 2.25 ERA and was the SEC’s pitcher of the year. Held out of the conference tournament with a minor hamstring injury.

*Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon St.: Though just 5-foot-7, Madrigal is a bulldog. Besides, the challenge of verticality hasn’t hurt reigning AL MVP Jose Altuve (5-foot-6). Was hitting .409 with two homers and 27 RBI in 28 games entering Memorial Day weekend.

*Jonathan India, 3B, Florida: Had a breakout season by hitting .362 with 17 homers and 42 RBI to grab SEC player of the year honors. Those numbers last year were .274/6/34.

First round

1. Tigers 16. Rays
2. Giants 17. Angels
3. Phillies 18. Royals
4. White Sox 19. Cardinals
5. Reds 20. Twins
6. Mets 21. Brewers
7. Padres 22. Rockies
8. Braves 23. Yankees
9. Athletics 24. Cubs
10. Pirates 25. Diamondbacks
11. Orioles 26. Red Sox
12. Blue Jays 27. Nationals
13. Marlins 28. Astros
14. Mariners 29. Indians
15. Rangers 30. Dodgers

 

Phillies’ picks

Rd. No. Rd. No.  Rd. No.
1 3 15 437 29 857
2 16 467 30 887
3 17 497 31 917
4 107 18 527 32 947
5 137 19 557 33 977
6 167 20 587 34 1007
7 197 21 617 35 1037
8 227 22 647 36 1067
9 257 23 677 37 1097
10 287 24 707 38 1127
11 317 25 737 39 1157
12 347 26 767 40 1187
13 377 27 797
14 407 28 827

 

Published: