Baseball draft: Phillies' picks, TV/streaming info, top projected picks

Florida pitcher Brady Singer is expected to be one of the first players taken in this year’s draft, which begins on Monday, June 4.

Stats and facts for the 2018 Baseball Draft

When: Monday-Wednesday, June 4-6

TV: MLB Network, June 4

Streaming: MLB.com, June 4-6

Monday, June 4: Rounds 1-2, plus compensation and competitive-balance picks (78 picks total), starting at 7 p.m. MLB Network’s coverage is slated for 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 5: Rounds 3-10, streaming only starting at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 6: Rounds 11-40, streaming only, starting at 12 p.m.

Phillies first pick: No. 3.

More Phillies: As a result of free-agent signings, the Phils forfeited their picks in the second round (for Carlos Santana) and third round (for Jake Arrieta).

Phillies’ No. 3 picks/All-time Year Larry Christenson 1972 Lonnie Smith 1974 Mike Lieberthal 1990

Best No. 3 picks/All-time Year Robin Yount, Brewers 1973 Paul Molitor, Brewers 1977 Matt Williams, Giants 1986 Troy Glaus, Angels 1997 Evan Longoria, Rays 2006 Manny Machado, Orioles 2010

Money, money, money: The Phillies have $8,858,500 to spend in bonus money on its picks in the first 10 rounds, including the assigned value of $6,947,500 for the No. 3 overall pick. The Phillies do not have to give all of that to the No. 3, and the general feeling is that probably will give less in order to spend more on later picks.

Fine mess: Penalties for clubs outspending bonus money are severe, starting with a 75 percent tax for 0-5 percent overage. They increase to forfeiture of two first-round picks for clubs that overspend by more than 15 percent. Yikes.

Players expected to go at the top of the draft

(order based on recent MLB.com mock draft):

*Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn: Mid-90s fastball with masterful control; had 140 strikeouts, 19 walks in first 15 starts. Threw Auurn’s first no-hitter in 16 years.

*Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech: Danny Hall says Hall reminds him of Jason Varitek, another former star catcher he coached at Georgia Tech. “Joey looks like a middle linebacker catching,” Hall told the Lansing Journal. “Their leadership ability. Their work habits. Their mental makeup. Their toughness. I just think they are very, very similar the way they go about their business.”

*Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita St.: Hit .339 with 16 homers and 55 RBI in 57 games for the Shockers.

*Brady Singer, RHP, Florida: Posted a 2.25 ERA and was the SEC’s pitcher of the year. Held out of the conference tournament with a minor hamstring injury.

*Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon St.: Though just 5-foot-7, Madrigal is a bulldog. Besides, the challenge of verticality hasn’t hurt reigning AL MVP Jose Altuve (5-foot-6). Was hitting .409 with two homers and 27 RBI in 28 games entering Memorial Day weekend.

*Jonathan India, 3B, Florida: Had a breakout season by hitting .362 with 17 homers and 42 RBI to grab SEC player of the year honors. Those numbers last year were .274/6/34.

First round

1. Tigers 16. Rays 2. Giants 17. Angels 3. Phillies 18. Royals 4. White Sox 19. Cardinals 5. Reds 20. Twins 6. Mets 21. Brewers 7. Padres 22. Rockies 8. Braves 23. Yankees 9. Athletics 24. Cubs 10. Pirates 25. Diamondbacks 11. Orioles 26. Red Sox 12. Blue Jays 27. Nationals 13. Marlins 28. Astros 14. Mariners 29. Indians 15. Rangers 30. Dodgers

Phillies’ picks