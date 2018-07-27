Source: Phillies trade for Asdrubal Cabrera from Mets

Matt Breen covers the Phillies and other sports .

Infielder Asdrubal Cabrera will be trading in blue pinstripes for red ahead of the trade deadline.

CINCINNATI – The Phillies have acquired infielder Asdrubal Cabrera from the Mets, a source confirmed.

The trade was first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The Phillies traded pitching prospect Franklyn Kilome, who MLB.com ranks as the organization’s 10th-best prospect.

Cabrera, 32, has only played second base this season but has spent time at shortstop and third base. He joins Roman Quinn, who was promoted earlier in the day, as a needed upgrade for the Phillies bench. Cabrera batted .277 with 18 homers and a .817 OPS in 375 at-bats with the Mets.