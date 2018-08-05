Asdrubal Cabrera's homer lifts Phillies to fifth win in a row

Phillies homer four times to roll over Marlins, increase lead in NL East

Asdrubal Cabrera turned to the Phillies dugout on Sunday afternoon and tapped his fist to his chest as his home run raced toward right field.

The Phillies had traded for Cabrera nine days earlier, hoping he would inject the lineup with some life for the season’s stretch run. But the immediate returns weren’t so great. Cabrera had just one hit in his first 19 at-bats.

But as Cabrera looked into the dugout on Sunday, it was easy to remember why the Phillies traded for him. His mammoth two-run homer gave the Phillies a 5-3 win over the Marlins at Citizens Bank Park to complete a rare four-game sweep. It came just an inning after the team let a three-run lead slip away. Cabrera, who homered for the second straight game, provided the type of injection the Phillies brought him here for.

The Phillies will travel to Arizona and San Diego for a six-game road trip. They have won five in a row and they will leave Philadelphia on Sunday night with a 11/2 game lead in the division, thanks to Cabrera.

The Phillies had just one hit before Odubel Herrera laced a two-run single through the infield with two outs in the sixth. Maikel Franco followed with an RBI single to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead. But it did not last.

Aaron Nola, who pitched six innings, gave up a two-run homer. Seranthony Dominguez then served up the tying home run. It was deflating, but not for long.

