Phillies minor league report: Alexi Amarista walks off for IronPigs; Reading's Cord Sandberg has three hits in loss

Alexi Amarista, second baseman for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, appeared in the majors with the Rockies last season.

Here’s a look at how the Phillies’ AAA and AA teams played Sunday.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 6, Toledo 5: 2B Alexi Amarista hit a walk-off single as the IronPigs (30-25) avoided the sweep.

Amarista (1-for-4) brought in the second run in the ninth inning, following a solo homer from DH Nick Rickles (2-for-4) that tied the game.

RH Pedro Beato picked up the win (1-1) after tossing 1 2/3 innings. He was the fourth pitcher in for Lehigh Valley, which saw starter Ben Lively allow two runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Lively also struck out six.

After leading 4-2 into the eighth inning, the IronPigs found themselves in the first tie of the game.

RBIs from C Logan Moore (ground out) in the second and LF Danny Ortiz (single) and RF Joey Meneses (ground out) in the third built a 3-0 lead.

Following an off day, Lehigh Valley heads to Gwinnett on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. to open a three-game set.

Box score

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Richmond 4, Reading 3: RHP Harold Arauz (3-3) allowed a pair of two-run innings and the Fightin Phils could not battle back.

Three of the nine hits for Reading (23-31) came off the bat of CF Cord Sandberg (3-for-4, 2 R).

Reading can earn a split of the four-game series in the finale Monday at 9:45 a.m.​

Box score