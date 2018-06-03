Phillies minor league report: Alexi Amarista walks off for IronPigs; Reading's Cord Sandberg has three hits in loss

Here’s a look at how the Phillies’ AAA and AA teams played Sunday.
INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)
Lehigh Valley 6, Toledo 5: 2B Alexi Amarista hit a walk-off single as the IronPigs (30-25) avoided the sweep.
Amarista (1-for-4) brought in the second run in the ninth inning, following a solo homer from DH Nick Rickles (2-for-4) that tied the game.
RH Pedro Beato picked up the win (1-1) after tossing 1 2/3 innings. He was the fourth pitcher in for Lehigh Valley, which saw starter Ben Lively allow two runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Lively also struck out six.
After leading 4-2 into the eighth inning, the IronPigs found themselves in the first tie of the game.
RBIs from C Logan Moore (ground out) in the second and LF Danny Ortiz (single) and RF Joey Meneses (ground out) in the third built a 3-0 lead.
Following an off day, Lehigh Valley heads to Gwinnett on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. to open a three-game set.
EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)
Richmond 4, Reading 3: RHP Harold Arauz (3-3) allowed a pair of two-run innings and the Fightin Phils could not battle back.
Three of the nine hits for Reading (23-31) came off the bat of CF Cord Sandberg (3-for-4, 2 R).
Reading can earn a split of the four-game series in the finale Monday at 9:45 a.m.