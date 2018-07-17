Phillies ace Aaron Nola's first All-Star Game appearance features scoreless inning

WASHINGTON — Aaron Nola kept coming back to the same word: atmosphere.

It struck Nola on Monday night as he stood in front of the National League dugout and watched Phillies teammate Rhys Hoskins swing for the fences in a home run derby won by Bryce Harper, the local favorite at Nationals Park. And he guessed it would hit him again when he tipped his cap in pregame introductions Tuesday night and came out of the bullpen to pitch in the All-Star Game for the first time in his short career.

“The atmosphere was off the charts [Monday] night,” Nola said. “It was pretty electric, pretty fun. I haven’t been in the playoffs, but I can imagine that’s what it’s like, especially in a ballpark like this, a big ballpark. It brings out the best in you, for sure.”

Facing the American League’s best in the fifth inning of the 89th annual All-Star Game, Nola struck out Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts. After giving up a first-pitch single to Houston Astros hit machine Jose Altuve, Nola got noted Philadelphia sports fan Mike Trout to pop out to end a scoreless, 15-pitch inning.

“It’s definitely an honor to step on the same field as a lot of these guys who have been selected,” Nola said before the game. “It’ll be memorable.”

Adrenaline? Yeah, Nola must have felt some of that. He registered 95 mph on his first pitch and struck out Betts on a heater clocked at 96. Nola’s fastball has averaged 92.3 mph this season.

But that was all part of the experience for Nola. The 25-year-old followed Max Scherzer (Washington Nationals), Jacob deGrom (New York Mets) and Mike Foltyniewicz (Atlanta Braves) into the game for the NL and proved he belonged.

“He’s become an incredible pitcher,” Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “Every fifth day that he goes out there, [the Phillies] have got a chance to win. His two-seamer, he starts it almost behind you and it comes back over. His curveball, you think you can hit it, and it drops to the ground every time. The change-up is obviously very effective. He throws everything for strikes. It’s not fun facing him.”

At a time when the combination of home runs and strikeouts is more prevalent than ever in baseball history, the All-Star Game was reflective of that trend. Through five innings, solo homers accounted for all three runs while 15 of the 30 outs came on strikeouts.

Aaron Judge, the Yankees’ 6-foot-7 symbol of the modern slugger, struck first by taking Scherzer deep in the second inning. Trout homered off deGrom in the third inning to give the AL a 2-0 lead.

It was fitting that Trout played his usual starring role. The Los Angeles Angels center fielder — also a South Jersey native and unabashed Eagles fanatic — is the best player in baseball but a reluctant face of the game. Earlier in the day, commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the issue of why Major League Baseball doesn’t seem to market Trout more aggressively.

“Player marketing requires one thing for sure: the player,” Manfred said. “Mike’s a great, great player and a really nice person, but he’s made certain decisions about what he wants to do and what he doesn’t want to do and how he wants to spend his free time and how he doesn’t want to spend his free time. That’s up to him. If he wants to engage and be more active in that area, I think we could help him make his brand really, really big. But he has to make a decision that he’s prepared to engage in that area.”

The National League answered in the third inning with a solo homer by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.