Reading pitcher Drew Anderson shows positive signs; Sixto Sanchez returns soon

READING - Drew Anderson has experienced an up-and-down season but the Reading righthander has trended upward in his last two starts.
On Monday he was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season after going 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA and striking out 13 batters in 13 innings over two starts. For the season, he is 4-2 with a 4.25 ERA, with 48 strikeouts and 15 walks in 55 innings.
The 23-year-old Anderson, a 21st-round draft choice in 2012, is on the Phillies' 40-man roster. He missed the 2015 season following Tommy John surgery.
Last season he made a total of 15 starts pitching at Lakewood and high-A Clearwater.
"This year I have had a few ups, but I have been learning a lot and taking it all in," Anderson said.
As with most minor-league pitchers, Anderson has to refine his repertoire of pitches.
"We want him to develop his change-up and secondary pitches more," Reading manager Greg Legg said. "We know he has a good fastball."
Another key is just getting experience. The most professional innings in a season were 76 at Williamsport in 2013. Last season he threw only 70 innings.
Sánchez nearing return
One of the Phillies bright young pitching prospects, Lakewood righthander Sixto Sánchez, is ready to return soon from injury, according to Joe Jordan, the Phillies director of player development.
Sánchez hasn't pitched since May 7 due to neck soreness. He has been in Florida rehabbing.
"He looks good and should be ready to join Lakewood soon," Jordan said.
Sánchez, who turns 19 in July, is 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in five starts. He has struck out 28 and walked just three in 241/3 innings.
Converting to pitcher
Aaron Brown, the Phillies third-round pick in 2014 drafted out of Pepperdine, is in the process of converting from outfielder to pitcher. Brown, who turns 25 on June 20, is a lefthander. This year Brown hit .222 in 90 at-bats at Reading.
During his junior year at Pepperdine in 2014, Brown was 13-1 with a 1.95 ERA in 17 starts
He is currently at extended spring training making the transition.
"Our scouts really liked him as a pitcher as well as a position player out of college," Jordan said. "This was always in the plan if he decided to pursue it."
Kilome progressing
One of the Phillies' top pitching prospects is 6-foot-6 righthander Franklyn Kilome of Clearwater. Kilome, who turns 22 on June 25, is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts. He has struck out 45 but walked 17 in 462/3 innings.
"He is a top prospect who throws hard and is still developing his stuff and learning how to pitch to better hitters," Clearwater pitching coach Aaron Fultz said in a phone interview. "He is improving pretty much every start."
In his last two starts over 12 innings, the 6-foot-6 Kilome hasn't allowed an earned run and struck out 10, while walking five.
Kilome, who was signed by the Phillies in 2013 as an amateur free agent, had a 3.85 ERA in 23 starts for Lakewood last season, with 130 strikeouts and 50 walks in a career high 114 2/3 innings.
