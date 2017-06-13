Phillies fall at Fenway in 11th inning

Matt Gelb is the Phillies beat writer for the Inquirer, the Daily News, and Philly.com. A graduate of Central Bucks High School West and Syracuse University, he covered the Phillies from 2010 to 2014 with a one-year tour on the Metro desk between baseball assignments.

Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia, right, celebrates after his game-winning, RBI single during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, June 12, 2017. The Red Sox won 6-5.

BOSTON - Jerad Eickhoff twisted so he could watch the 6-3 putout. It was a routine play in Monday night's 6-5 Phillies loss, but the last six weeks have forced the 26-year-old righthander to question much. When Freddy Galvis' throw nestled into Tommy Joseph's glove, Eickhoff shouted into his black glove, loud enough for most at venerable Fenway Park to hear. He pumped his right arm.

He needed this.

So did the Phillies. But their malaise knows no limit. They are 20 games under .500 before the start of summer. The night was spoiled when Hanley Ramirez clubbed a slider from veteran reliever Joaquin Benoit over the green monster and onto Lansdowne Street. That tied it. Boston won it in the 11th on a run-scoring single by Dustin Pedroia with journeyman Casey Fien pitching in his third inning.

Eickhoff remained winless.

"It was just tough," Eickhoff said. "It was tough. I tried to keep us in the game as best I could."

Look at it this way: At least the Phillies were in the position to blow a save. The progression of a pitcher like Eickhoff, a mid-rotation arm the team hopes to cultivate, takes precedence over the wins and losses. The front office wants to build around their young arms. Eickhoff is one who entered 2017 with some expectations.

"He's closer," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "He's still not the same guy, but he battled. We know he's a battler. He's a blue-collar guy. He likes to compete. He just needs to get better with his command."

One start will not correct him. The Phillies prodded him to be better. He insisted he could do it.

But this was a challenge, an assignment on the road against one of the better offenses in baseball.

Boston connected for hard contact against him. The Phillies gifted him a rare four-run lead, a lead that Eickhoff squandered by the fourth inning. But he tossed 12 pitches in a 1-2-3 fifth inning, so the Phillies tested him. He navigated the sixth inning, despite a one-out walk, and returned to high fives in the cramped Phillies dugout.

"Just to get through it was huge," Eickhoff said. "Getting through six innings, battling through it, I just showed a little emotion out there. It felt good to get through it. I battled the best I could just to keep us in the game."

Eickhoff pitched six or more innings in 33 of his first 44 starts in the majors. His previous eight starts yielded a 6.75 ERA; he completed six innings in just two of them. The Phillies came to know him as their most reliable rotation presence a season ago. His command has worsened in 2017.

But his 66 strikes Monday were the second most he's thrown in a game this season. He struck out at least six batters for the first time in a month. He threw almost as many curveballs (39) as fastballs (43). The Red Sox swung and missed at five curveballs. Fourteen more were called strikes. It looked, again, like a plus pitch for Eickhoff.

"That was the biggest thing," Eickhoff said.

The Phillies lineup, for 19 minutes, found a groove. Eight Phillies batted in the first inning against Rick Porcello. Five of them collected hits. Daniel Nava and Andres Blanco pelted the green monster for doubles. Tommy Joseph plated two runs with a single up the middle. Eickhoff had his support.

It was not enough, not after 4 hours and 16 minutes of baseball. The Phillies scored one run in the game's next 10 innings.

"To not get things to go your way, it's just tough," Nava said. "I'm not gonna lie, it sucks. You want to win. But there's only so much you can control and the lack of effort isn't the problem. It's not the issue."

Eickhoff has a 5.09 ERA. His next two starts will come against Arizona, one of the highest-scoring lineups in the National League. He will carry some confidence into those tests, despite the Phillies sinking even deeper.

