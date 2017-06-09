Lackluster Phillies fall to lackluster Cards

Phillies' Aaron Altherr hits an RBI triple during the third inning against the Cardinals.

ST. LOUIS - The Phillies and Cardinals stepped onto the Busch Stadium grass Friday night as two wounded baseball teams. The important distinction, of course, is St. Louis harbored hopes in 2017 for a contender. So they discarded their third-base coach and a veteran infielder in the afternoon because of the burden imposed by a seven-game losing streak.

There was not much to gather after a 3-2 Phillies loss. Jeremy Hellickson permitted 13 baserunners in six innings, but only three scored. Howie Kendrick and Aaron Altherr produced, but the rest of the lineup could not. Odubel Herrera's doubles streak fizzled.

The substandard Phillies were a panacea for a Cardinals team in crisis.

They pushed the potential tying run to third base with one out in the ninth. All they needed was a ball in play as the Cardinals brought their infielders in. Andrew Knapp whiffed at a 94-mph fastball for strike three and the second out. Freddy Galvis cracked a liner to left that landed in Tommy Pham's glove as he dove toward the left-field line. Red fireworks shot into the sky.

St. Louis could relax. The Phillies were resigned to deeper frustration.

"We need to have a good series, in my opinion," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said before the loss. "These guys are down. They're not doing well. We're 4-2 so far in June. I feel like we're swinging the bats better. We're getting some better pitching performances. So I think we need to make some strides in this series. I'm not saying they're a pushover. But when teams are down, you have to capitalize on that."

The middle of the Phillies' lineup tried, with six hits from the 3-4-5 batters. But the 6-7-8 hitters were a combined 0 for 11 and stranded important runners all night.

Altherr doubled to start the second but never advanced past third base. Maikel Franco and Knapp grounded out. After an intentional walk to Galvis, Hellickson tapped a grounder for the third out.

In the third, Kendrick doubled with two outs and scored on a Tommy Joseph single. Altherr lashed a triple to right. Franco batted with a chance to extend the two-run lead, but he struck out.

The lead disappeared in the next half inning with 11 pitches by Hellickson. It became a deficit in the fifth inning when St. Louis shortstop Aledmys Diaz socked a solo homer to left. This was not Hellickson's worst outing, nor was it his best. He owns a 4.50 ERA through 13 starts this season; his time with the Phillies inches closer to its end with every appearance. The Phillies will deal him in July for something because they cannot recoup draft-pick compensation at the end of the season.

Kendrick, 33, has improved his trade stock in the nine games since his return from the disabled list. He was the Phillies' best player Friday night. He walked, doubled, singled, stole a base, and added a fine diving catch in left field. The Phillies have benefitted from his presence in the lineup.

He too should eventually play for a contender in 2017. The Phillies, meanwhile, continue the slog.

